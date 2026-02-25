DataStealth Appoints Victoria McGlone as VP of Channel Sales to Accelerate Global Growth

DataStealth is a cybersecurity company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It serves enterprise organizations across regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government.

Their platform gives us a differentiated way to address data security challenges for our clients, and the collaboration has created incremental opportunities we wouldn't have accessed otherwise.” — Robert Spivak, Director, Technical Sales at Control Gap

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataStealth , a leading enterprise data security platform , today announced the appointment of Victoria McGlone as Vice President of Channel Sales. The strategic hire signals DataStealth's commitment to accelerating growth and deepening its investment in channel partnerships.McGlone will spearhead DataStealth's growth strategy, expanding the company's reach across financial services, healthcare, government, energy and resources, manufacturing, telecommunications, and other sectors where protecting sensitive data is mission-critical."Victoria brings decades of proven leadership in scaling enterprise security businesses through strategic channel partnerships," said Ed Leavens, CEO of DataStealth. "Her track record of building high-performing partner ecosystems will be instrumental as we expand our footprint and empower our channel partners to deliver world-class data protection to their customers."Strengthening Channel PartnershipsChannel partners are central to DataStealth's growth strategy. Operating at the frontlines of complex enterprise technology environments, partners play a critical role in helping organizations protect sensitive data across diverse infrastructures.DataStealth is committed to equipping its partners with the tools and solutions needed to protect sensitive data at scale – from legacy mainframes and databases to on-premises and cloud environments, to cutting-edge SaaS and AI deployments. The company will provide consultants, MSSPs, auditors, and other channel partners with the resources and support they need to satisfy their customers and drive mutual growth (learn more on how to join the DataStealth Partner Program ).About DataStealthDataStealth is an enterprise Data Security Platform (DSP) that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, on-premises, and legacy environments. Using patented technology, including tokenization, encryption, and masking, DataStealth secures data without requiring code changes or complex integrations – deployment is as simple as a DNS update. A Principal Participating Organization with the PCI Security Standards Council and PCI Level 1 Service Provider, DataStealth helps organizations meet PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulatory requirements while reducing audit scope and operational burden. For more information, visit DataStealth.io.

