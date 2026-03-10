AUSTIN CUTLERY & TOOL ANNOUNCED AS PARENT COMPANY TO SEVERAL PREMIERE BRANDS

Austin Cutlery & Tool

Cangshan, New Star Foodservice and Artaste will all be under this new company umbrella

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Say hello to Austin Cutlery & Tool, a newly launched, U.S.-based parent company uniting several trusted names in kitchen and foodservice tools, including Cangshan , New Star Foodservice, and Artaste. Headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, Austin Cutlery & Tool was created to drive focused product development, clarify brand identities, and bring a more deliberate, innovation-led approach to the culinary tools category.Each brand within the Austin Cutlery & Tool portfolio serves a distinct purpose. Cangshan is known for design-forward cutlery and premium performance, New Star Foodservice delivers durable, professional-grade tools for commercial kitchens, and Artaste focuses on approachable, stylish essentials for everyday cooking and entertaining. Together, the brands allow the company to meet a wide range of consumers and professionals without compromise or overlap.Product development sits at the center of Austin Cutlery & Tool’s strategy. The company oversees design, engineering, and quality standards across all brands, ensuring that every new product is purpose-built for its audience and use case. From chef-worthy knives to high-volume foodservice tools and thoughtfully designed home essentials, each item reflects a commitment to performance, durability, and usability—without unnecessary excess.Based in the U.S., Austin Cutlery & Tool brings together American-led design and operational oversight with international manufacturing expertise. This structure allows the company to maintain rigorous quality control while remaining agile and responsive to market needs.“Austin Cutlery & Tool was formed to give each of our brands room to grow with clarity and intention,” says Henry Liu, founder and president. “By focusing on product development and differentiation, we’re able to create tools that truly serve their users—whether that’s a home cook just getting started or a professional working a busy service.”With its launch, Austin Cutlery & Tool establishes a clear framework for innovation, brand integrity, and long-term growth. Through a focused portfolio and a commitment to thoughtful design, the company is setting the stage for the next generation of kitchen and foodservice tools—built to perform, designed with purpose, and made for how people really cook.##ABOUT AUSTIN CUTLERY AND TOOLAustin Cutlery & Tool designs and manufactures premium kitchen and foodservice tools for every cook—from home enthusiasts to professional chefs. As the parent company of Cangshan, New Star Foodservice, and Artaste, it combines American manufacturing with global expertise, delivering precision, performance, and thoughtfully crafted tools that elevate the kitchen experience.

