Rolld Virtual Dice Hits 80,000 Users, Becoming a Top Choice for Global RPG and Board Game Communities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolld Virtual Dice, the premier mobile application engineered by Brazilian studio DrakkarTI for high-performance digital rolling, began the year by solidifying its market presence and officially surpassing the 80,000 active user milestone.The app has rapidly ascended to become a staple for Game Masters (GMs) and players within the Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, and Call of Cthulhu communities, offering a sophisticated, reliable alternative to physical dice for the broader tabletop industry.Built to serve as a comprehensive digital companion, Rolld Virtual Dice offers a compelling alternative to physical dice by providing a streamlined, modern interface that prioritizes speed and clarity. The platform supports the full spectrum of traditional tabletop dice, including D2, D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20, and D100, while uniquely allowing users to generate custom dice with any number of sides, such as a D75. To accommodate the complex mechanics of modern RPG systems, the app features a robust modifier system ranging from -99 to +99, ensuring that every check and saving throw is calculated with precision.Beyond simple randomization, the application offers a suite of tools designed to enhance the flow of gameplay. Users can roll unlimited quantities of dice simultaneously, handling massive pools like 50d6 or 20d100 without lag, and track every result through a detailed history log. The interface is specifically tuned for the tabletop experience, featuring intuitive design elements that highlight critical hits and failures. For specialized gaming scenarios, the app even includes alphabetical dice (A-Z), and all results can be instantly shared with friends to maintain transparency during remote or in-person sessions."Designed for speed, practicality, and deep customization, our app adapts seamlessly to any RPG or tabletop game," said Giovani Linke, Director of Strategy at DrakkarTI. "We are gamers building for gamers, dedicated to making your tabletop journey smoother and more immersive."A key factor in the app’s global growth is its accessibility. Rolld Virtual Dice is available for free, with all features unlocked for every user. To support the international gaming community, the app is localized in eight languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Indonesian, and is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.As the tabletop hobby continues to expand globally, Rolld Virtual Dice remains committed to providing the digital infrastructure necessary for the next generation of storytelling. For more information, assets, or to download the app, please visit the official website at https://drakkarti.com/rolld About DrakkarTI:DrakkarTI is a brazilian developer of digital tools focused on enhancing the tabletop gaming experience. By combining technical expertise with a deep passion for RPGs and board games, the company creates intuitive solutions that bridge the gap between traditional play and modern technology.

