QUEEN ST. BAKERY HOSTS ‘SOURDOUGH GRILLED CHEESE & MEET-AND-GREET’ AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST 2026

Slow-Fermented Supergrain Sourdough Brings Fiber, Protein, and Digestive Wellness Back to Bread

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queen St. Bakery is bringing comfort food with a nutritional upgrade to Natural Products Expo West with its Sourdough Grilled Cheese & Meet-and-Greet event, taking place, Thursday, March 5 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Booth #5188.Attendees are invited to meet Registered Dietitian Alicia Lang and sample signature grilled cheese sandwiches made with Queen St. Bakery’s new Supergrain Sourdough, a slow-fermented, nutrient-dense loaf crafted for fiber, protein, and digestive wellness without compromising flavor or texture.From breakfast toast to elevated lunch builds, Supergrain Sourdough is designed to restore bread to its rightful place as a functional, feel-good staple.Now available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Supergrain Sourdough delivers the tangy flavor and hearty texture of traditional sourdough, reimagined with modern nutrition in mind.Each loaf undergoes a slow, natural fermentation process to enhance flavor and digestibility. Made with sorghum flour and a thoughtfully selected blend of pre- and probiotic-supporting ingredients, the bread is formulated to nourish the gut while delivering satisfying structure and taste.“Who doesn’t love a fresh, lovingly baked loaf of sourdough?” said Giovanni Angelucci, founder of Queen St. Bakery. “We wanted to create a true hero product one that brings back the joy of sourdough while using ingredients that actively support gut health.”Thanks to its slow fermentation and functional ingredient blend, Supergrain Sourdough offers:Digestive support: Natural fermentation helps break down carbohydrates, producing beneficial postbiotics and short-chain fatty acids that support gut function.Enhanced nutrient absorption: Fermentation reduces phytates, allowing minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium to be more easily absorbed.Gentler digestion: The long fermentation process makes the loaf easier on the stomach compared to conventional breads.Supergrain Sourdough also features an extended refrigerated shelf life, supported by natural ingredients including apple cider vinegar and a robust sourdough starter — preserving freshness without artificial preservatives.During the Expo West event, guests will enjoy hot, melty grilled cheese sandwiches showcasing the bread’s structure, flavor, and versatility proving that balanced meals can be indulgent, satisfying, and functional all at once.As consumers continue to seek fiber-rich, protein-forward foods that support digestive wellness, Queen St. Bakery is demonstrating that bread can once again be both delicious and nutritionally meaningful.Supergrain Sourdough is currently available at Sprouts Farmers Market in the refrigerated bread section, with nationwide retail expansion and online availability throughout 2026.Join Queen St. Bakery at Booth #5188 Thursday, March 5 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM to taste, learn, and discover bread with benefits.To learn more, visit Queen St. Bakery online and follow @queenstbakery on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Queen St. Bakery and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

