FTC to Host February 26 Workshop on Measuring Injuries and Benefits in the Data-Driven Economy

The Federal Trade Commission is hosting a workshop, “Measuring Injuries and Benefits in the Data-Driven Economy,” to explore efforts to measure consumers’ privacy preferences, as well as the impacts of data breaches on consumers.
WHEN:
Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. ET
WHERE:
The workshop will be held in-person at the Constitution Center at 400 7th St SW, Washington, D.C., 20024. Please allow extra time to get through security. The FTC is no longer requiring registration to attend in person. The event will also be live streamed. The link to watch the webcast will be posted the morning of the event to FTC.gov and on the event page.
WHO:
The event will feature remarks from FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson, Daniel Wood, Deputy Assistant Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Economics, and FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Christopher Mufarrige, as well as five panel discussions.
