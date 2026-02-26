Branded Hospitality Media Launches The Foodfluencers, Exploring Influencer Impact on Restaurant Growth

The restaurant industry has fundamentally changed. Creators aren’t just posting about food anymore—they’re filling seats, shaping menus, and directly driving restaurant traffic and revenue.” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced today the launch of The Foodfluencers, a groundbreaking podcast series on The Hospitality Hangout that explores how social media influencers and emerging CPG brands are reshaping where Americans eat, what appears on restaurant menus, and how operators drive traffic and revenue.Hosted by Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, The Foodfluencers series features in-depth conversations with content creators, CPG founders, and cultural drivers who are actively influencing dining behavior, menu development, and restaurant profitability. The series examines the powerful symbiotic relationship between viral content, retail innovation, and restaurant success."The restaurant industry has fundamentally changed," said Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and Co-Host of The Hospitality Hangout. "Content creators aren't just posting about food anymore, they're filling seats. CPG brands aren't just sitting on shelves, they're inspiring menu items. This series is about understanding how influencers, both people and brands, are directly impacting restaurant traffic, menu strategy, and bottom-line revenue."The series explores critical insights for restaurant operators, including how viral food trends translate into guest traffic, how collaborations between restaurants and influencers generate measurable revenue, how CPG brands inspire menu innovation that drives sales, and how content creators are becoming essential partners in restaurant marketing strategy. Each episode demonstrates the direct connection between social media influence and restaurant performance.The first episode of the series, featuring Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike’s Hot Honey was released this week. The episode is streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube.Upcoming guests in the inaugural season also include:Nick Wiseman, Co-Founder & CEO - Little SesameAndrew Katz, CMO – Athletic BrewingCharlotte Cruze, COO/Co-Founder – Alice MushroomsJake Karls, Co-Founder -Mid-Day SquaresAris Yeager, The European KidThe series highlights a fundamental shift in the restaurant ecosystem where what goes viral on TikTok and Instagram directly influences where consumers choose to dine, what CPG products gain shelf space becomes inspiration for restaurant menu innovation, and restaurant chefs testing new concepts in their kitchens fuel the next wave of retail products. The relationship between content creators, CPG brands, and restaurants is no longer tangential—it's a strategic partnership that drives revenue across the hospitality landscape."We're not just talking about pretty food photography," added Schatzy. "We're examining how a single TikTok video can generate a line out the door, how a restaurant collaboration with the right CPG brand can create a signature menu item that drives repeat visits, and how influencers are becoming key players in filling seats and moving product. This is about real business impact."The Foodfluencers series is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and can be accessed at TheHospitalityHangout.com.Listen to the series: https://www.thehospitalityhangout.com/ About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Branded Hospitality Media is the leading media platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, venture investors, advisors, and brand builders, Branded leverages its ecosystem of industry leaders to create and capture value through strategic storytelling, experiential events, and multimedia content that connects hospitality, technology, and capital.

