MEDIA ADVISORY-Funeral Service for FHP Trooper Michael Diego

February 25, 2026

~Live stream available for viewing~

NAPLES, FLA.- Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Diego will be memorialized during a service held at First Naples Church on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 12:00pm. There will be a public viewing beginning at 10:30am.

The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on Trooper Michael Diego’s FLHSMV Website Memorial Page.

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Trooper Michael Diego at the First Naples Church immediately following the memorial service by the Commons Building.

A law enforcement procession will occur prior to the memorial service, which is anticipated to begin at 8:00am, from the Hodges Funeral Home, located at 12777 State Road 82, Ft. Myers, FL, to First Naples Church, located at 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, Florida.

The procession route is as follows:

WB State Road 82 to Colonial Boulevard (Left Turn)

WB Colonial Boulevard to SB Interstate 75 (Left Turn)

SB Interstate 75 to Immokalee Road Exit 111 (Right Turn)

WB Immokalee Road to SB Livingston Parkway (Left Turn)

SB Livingston Parkway to First Naples Church (Right Turn)

*Brief traffic delays may occur during the procession.

Credentialed media are able to attend the service; however, no cameras will be authorized inside the auditorium and no questions or interviews will be provided.

Media will have designated parking and access to a staging area (located west of the church). Media should arrive by 9:30am to set up in the designated outside staging area. No media with cameras or recording equipment will be allowed inside the lobby or auditorium as the event will be live-streamed.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and our division of the Florida Highway Patrol would like to thank you all for the outpouring of support for the Florida Highway Patrol and the Diego family during this difficult time.

Media Questions in relation to this service can be directed to the following:

Lt. Greg Bueno, Troop F Public Affairs Officer

E-Mail: GregBueno@FLHSMV.Gov, Phone: (239) 292-4925

Madison Kessler, FLHSMV Office of Communications

E-Mail: MadisonKessler@FLHSMV.Gov, Phone: (352) 363-8414