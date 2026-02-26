6WIND, Red Hat, Senao Networks Collaborate with Intel on Cloud-Native dUPF Demo on SmartNIC Platform showcased at MWC

Virtualized and Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , Red Hat, and Senao Networks, in collaboration with Intel, today announced a strategic relationship to demonstrate a high-performance, cloud-native distributed User Plane Function (dUPF) running on a Senao SmartNIC platform based on Intel Netsec Accelerator Reference Design and Red Hat OpenShift.This demonstration showcases how telecom operators and service providers can leverage SmartNIC acceleration and cloud-native orchestration to deploy scalable, efficient 5G user plane workloads. The demo features the deployment of the 6WIND User Plane Function (UPF) using Red Hat OpenShift, running directly on a Senao SmartNIC card based on Intel Netsec Accelerator Reference Design.A live demonstration of the solution will be available at Mobile World Congress (MWC), allowing attendees to experience firsthand how cloud-native UPF workloads can be deployed, managed, and accelerated on SmartNIC-based infrastructure.“This collaboration demonstrates how software-based UPF can achieve carrier-grade performance while remaining fully cloud-native,” said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. “By combining our high-performance UPF with SmartNIC acceleration and Kubernetes orchestration, we enable operators to deploy dUPF closer to the edge with maximum flexibility and efficiency.”“As the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift provides a common, scalable foundation for deploying cloud-native network functions across distributed environments,” said Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President of Global Telco Ecosystem at Red Hat. “We are pleased to collaborate with 6WIND, Intel and Senao Networks to demonstrate how Kubernetes-based orchestration can simplify lifecycle management of high-performance telecom workloads without compromising openness or portability.”“Intel Netsec Accelerator Reference Design brings advanced compute and acceleration capabilities in an innovative PCIe add-in-card form factor, allowing pragmatic and cost effective scaling strategies for existing telecom infrastructure,” said Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager, Network Edge Group at Intel. “Working with 6WIND, Red Hat, and Senao Networks, we are showcasing how SmartNIC-enabled architectures can meet the demanding performance and latency requirements of edge computing including 5G user plane functions.”“Senao Networks’ SmartNIC platform is designed to support high-throughput, low-latency networking use cases,” said Bou Lin, President at Senao Networks. “Through this collaboration with 6WIND, Red Hat, and Intel, we demonstrates how Senao Networks’ SmartNICs provides a robust and scalable foundation for cloud-native 5G deployments.”By integrating 6WIND’s high-performance UPF, Red Hat OpenShift’s cloud-native orchestration, Senao Networks’ SmartNIC hardware, and Intel technology, the demo demonstrates a practical and scalable approach to deploying distributed UPF architectures. This enables operators to reduce latency, optimize throughput, and lower total cost of ownership while embracing open, multi-vendor ecosystems.The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to open architectures and ecosystem-driven innovation, empowering service providers to build flexible, future-proof 5G networks.Experience the Live Demo at MWCAttendees of Mobile World Congress (MWC) are invited to visit the partners’ booth to see the cloud-native dUPF demo running live on the Senao SmartNIC platform. The demonstration will showcase real-time deployment, orchestration, and acceleration of the 6WIND UPF using Red Hat OpenShift on Intel Netsec Accelerator Reference Design–based hardware.📍 Location: Hall 2 / H2D30For more information or to schedule a private demonstration during MWC, please click hereAbout 6WIND6WIND leads the way in virtualized and cloud-native networking software solutions. Specializing in high-performance and efficiency, 6WIND’s products enable service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure, and sustainable networks. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services, AI-RAN Enablement and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND’s software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. With a constant commitment to innovation, 6WIND enables its customers to embrace the new AI era and meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore. For more information visit www.6wind.com About Senao NetworksFounded in 2006, Senao Networks Inc. delivers advanced networking and security platforms with comprehensive design and manufacturing services for global customers. Senao provides high-performance networking solutions including SmartNIC platforms, network security appliances, wireless infrastructure, and data center systems. Leveraging strong hardware engineering capabilities and manufacturing expertise, Senao Networks supports telecom operators and cloud service providers in building scalable, efficient, and edge-ready network infrastructures for next-generation 5G and cloud-native deployments.©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.Red Hat, OpenShift and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, LLC, or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

