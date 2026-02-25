The Immigrants Re-Release Their Baseball Song - Jackie Boy To Celebrate Spring Training

Dan Sheridan, Drummer in The Immigrants

A High-Energy Rock Tribute Honoring Bill Sheridan And Bringing 90s Alternative Spirit Back To The Airwaves

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock duo The Immigrants have re-released their baseball song "Jackie Boy - Requiem for a Slugger" to celebrate Spring Training. Fans can listen to Jackie Boy by The Immigrants on the radio at 104.9 FM and stream the track online via YouTube.

"Jackie Boy is an uplifting rock anthem, a must-have for any playlist, and a tribute to the band-leader, Bill Sheridan who passed away in 2021. The instrumental performances of the drums and guitar takes me back to beloved 90s grunge alternative rock anthems like The Pixies' "Here Comes Your Man" and Weezer's "Buddy Holly," commented music journalist, Ama Cruz.

"With the sound of a baseball game and a cheering crowd, rooting for our underdog, Jackie Boy, The Immigrants blend a cool melodic, surf-rock guitar, with a catchy drum-beat and a roughness in the lead vocals, yet a song that makes you want to dance -- like Jackie Boy." Ms Cruz added, "This is a polished single!!"

The Immigrants, an underground band out of Boston, with lead vocalist Bill Sheridan on guitar and his brother, Dan, on drums, performed at many venues in the Boston area including The Rat, The Bog, The Middle East, Club 3, T.T. the Bears, and last but not least, The Causeway. Their songs were often played on college radio, most recently by The Hawk, 104.9 FM in the Lakes Region.

In 2021, Brian Bernard, the DJ at The Hawkrocks.com 104.9 FM offered a double-shot tribute to Bill on his radio-show, Backstage, by playing two songs by The Immigrants.

“At the top of the show, we will play two tracks from The Immigrants, who very recently lost member Bill Sheridan. Bill and his brother Dan are longtime members and big supporters of our local music scene and Bill will be greatly missed,” commented Brian Bernard, on his show Backstage.

The Immigrants released a 16-song CD entitled Charlestown on Railway House Records in 1994 to favorable reviews in the music press. The Immigrants, a Boston-based rock duo featuring brothers Bill and Dan Sheridan, re-released their 1994 album "Charlestown" on iTunes, showcasing a 16-track collection on Railway House Records, reflecting their underground influence on 90s alternative rock.

A five-star review in Baby Sue Music Review: ★★★★★ "How cool underground music really can be."

The Noise - Rock Around Boston: "These Charlestown-based newcomers sport an intriguing sound with an incantatory edge not too far short of compelling. Their melodic instincts are quite keen and the vocalist's phrasing is original and chuck full of irresistible hooks."

About The Reviewer: Ama Cruz is an instrumentalist, writer, and has over a decade of professional experience in arts management, including her time working for Sony’s Latin/Jazz PR division. She has contributed as a music journalist and editor for other publications.

