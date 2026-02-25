Governor Newsom launches most ambitious water plan in California history

“California’s hydrology is changing,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “We’re living that now. Extreme wet swings to intensely dry within the same season. The work of crafting the next California Water Plan will help us plan smarter to deal with the way climate change is testing our water systems.”

Planning for California’s water future

The launch initiates the first phase of work under Senate Bill 72 (SB 72), which mandates modernization of the California Water Plan by improving data and setting measurable water supply targets. It also creates a more coordinated, transparent planning framework that aligns state, regional, and local actions, which includes close collaboration with the California Water Commission.

“I authored Senate Bill 72 to modernize the California Water Plan so it meets the challenges we face today,” said Senator Anna Caballero. “California’s water system is under real strain from longer droughts, stronger storms, and growing demand across our communities and agricultural regions. For the first time, we are setting a clear statewide target of 9 million acre-feet of additional water supply and establishing measurable benchmarks that hold us accountable. California must plan with discipline and act with urgency to secure a reliable water future for every part of our state. I applaud Governor Newsom for signing this landmark bill into law and reaffirming his commitment to securing California’s water future.”

At the center of SB 72 is an interim statewide planning target of 9 million acre-feet by 2040, which is the amount of water supply California could lose as climate change reduces snowpack and intensifies drought. Roughly equal to two Shasta Reservoirs, or enough for 18 million homes, the target is a shared benchmark that includes supply, conservation, recharge, and storage strategies to close projected water supply gaps and strengthen long-term water reliability.

A plan shaped by Californians

To fulfill the SB 72 mandate, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is convening an Advisory Committee that will immediately get to work in shaping the workplan for both the 2028 and 2033 Water Plan updates and providing input about approaches to effectively engage regional communities.

The advisory committee will reflect the diversity of California’s water system, including representation from urban and agricultural water suppliers, tribal, labor, environmental justice and environmental interests, local government, business and other interested parties.

The committee will hold its inaugural meeting in April, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The California Water Commission will play a formal advisory role in the California Water Plan. The commission will receive regular briefings in a public setting and provide input as DWR refines the advisory committee structure, engagement approach, and major milestones leading up to release of the 2028 plan.

“We applaud the launch of the California Water Plan 2028 and the collaborative framework envisioned under SB 72,” said Fern Steiner, Chair of the California Water Commission. “The Commission looks forward to continuing its work with the Department of Water Resources and interested parties across the state to support a plan that reflects diverse regional needs and advances sustainable water solutions for all Californians.”

“The new California Water Plan is where vision meets accountability,” said Joel Metzger, DWR Deputy Director for Statewide Water Resources Planning and Enterprise Project Management. “We’ll set measurable targets, improve our data, and align planning efforts in ways that deliver real results on the ground. I’m inspired by the partnerships forming around this work and the shared commitment to long-term water resilience. Relationships, trust building, and compelling storytelling will be essential to moving this work forward successfully.”

Work on the California Water Plan 2028 will focus on three main workstreams:

Data for water use and supply balances: collecting statewide, watershed-scale datasets, leveraging new data and advanced technologies, and bringing in statewide planning models.

Targets for long-term water supply: creating credible, localized targets; expanding coverage of hydrologic regions, and aligning with Governor Newsom’s 2022 Water Supply Strategy and the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Actions for adaptation and implementation: creating place-specific strategies, including nature-based solutions, to close supply-demand gaps; creating cost-benefit analyses; and tracking progress and integration across state, federal, and local planning.

To support transparency and public access, DWR has launched a new project website at CaliforniaWaterPlan.com, to serve as the central hub for information on all future water plan updates, advisory committee participation, meeting materials, timelines, and opportunities for engagement.