Moments with Marianne on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, Expands to Weekday Morning Drive-Time

Celebrating 10 years of meaningful conversations, we bring celebrities, business leaders, authors, and thought leaders to inspire Southern California listeners

Moments with Marianne is built on authentic, meaningful conversations that uplift and empower. This new chapter offers even more opportunity to inspire positive change through each shared moment.” — Marianne Pestana

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating 10 Years of Meaningful Conversations, the award-winning Moments with Marianne Radio Show , with host Marianne Pestana, announces an exciting expansion to a new weekday time slot. Starting March 1st, Moments with Marianne Radio Show will now air Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. Pacific, 11:00 a.m. Eastern on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, while continuing the beloved Sunday broadcast at 10:00 a.m. Pacific, 1:00 p.m. Eastern. The new weekday morning schedule marks a powerful new chapter for the show, bringing inspirational dialogue, expert interviews, and thought-provoking conversations to listeners during the prime morning drive.Moments with Marianne is known for heartfelt discussions with bestselling authors, industry leaders, renowned celebrities, and top brands. Broadcast on KMET, serving the 26th largest market in the U.S. and 4th largest market in California, the station reaches an estimated 3.5 million residents and countless drive-time commuters. The show’s conversations bridge personal growth, entertainment, and thought leadership, offering inspiration and actionable insights each week. Listeners can tune in on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM or listen to the show live on the KMET website. https://www.kmet1490am.com Marianne Pestana is a seasoned media professional, former producer on a PBS Emmy nominated show, and host of the award-winning Moments with Marianne Radio Show on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate. Celebrating over a decade on air, the show reaches over 2 million listeners weekly in California, and 133 countries worldwide, establishing Marianne as a trusted voice in meaningful, and thought-provoking conversations. As a top literary publicist and self-publishing strategist, Marianne specializes in guiding authors through every stage of the publishing journey. She provides strategic book consulting, media training, book publicity services, and expert interviews, helping authors and thought leaders navigate the publishing landscape with clarity and confidence. By combining her passion for storytelling with deep publishing expertise, she empowers creators to bring their books to life and expand their reach. To learn more about these opportunities visit: https://www.mariannepestana.com As Moments with Marianne enters this exciting new chapter, we invite you to join us each morning for meaningful conversations that uplift, connect, and inspire lasting impact!

