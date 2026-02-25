MCM Fundraising Connecting Kids to Conferences, Nationwide

MCM Fundraising’s Poppin Popcorn Program Helps FBLA and FFA Chapters Reach National Conferences

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Student leaders across the country are turning popcorn into opportunity thanks to MCM Fundraising ’s Poppin Popcorn program. Designed to help youth organizations meet ambitious financial goals, the program is enabling local chapters of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and National FFA Organization (FFA) to successfully cover travel expenses for state and national conferences.From airfare and charter buses to hotel accommodations and registration fees, conference costs can quickly add up for student members. MCM Fundraising’s Poppin Popcorn program offers a simple, high-profit solution that allows FBLA and FFA chapters to raise the funds they need while building teamwork and real-world business skills.“Our goal is to remove financial barriers so students can focus on competing, networking, and growing as leaders,” said Mark Lanz, owner at MCM Fundraising. “We made the decision to increase our profit to 50% on our Poppin Popcorn program this year. We know students and families have more on their plates than ever, so we want to ensure that their fundraising efforts are as high-yielding as possible. Life’s expensive right now, and we want to help.”FBLA and FFA conferences provide students with opportunities to compete in career development events, attend leadership workshops, and connect with peers from across the country. For many members, these experiences are transformative—opening doors to scholarships, internships, and future careers.Chapters participating in the Poppin Popcorn program benefit from:• High-profit margins designed to maximize earnings – 50 PERCENT!• Easy-to-sell gourmet popcorn flavors• Streamlined ordering and delivery• Ship-Direct-to-Customer optionsAdvisors report that the program not only helps offset travel costs but also reinforces key skills aligned with both FBLA’s focus on business leadership and FFA’s emphasis on premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.With travel expenses continuing to rise, effective fundraising solutions are more important than ever. Through the Poppin Popcorn program, MCM Fundraising is helping ensure that hardworking FBLA and FFA members can represent their schools and communities on bigger stages—without financial limitations holding them back.For more information about MCM Fundraising’s Poppin Popcorn program, visit https://my.mcmfundraising.com or contact mcmteam@mcmfundraising.com.About MCM FundraisingMCM Fundraising partners with schools and youth organizations nationwide to deliver profitable, easy-to-manage fundraising programs that support student success.

