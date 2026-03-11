IFS, Oracle, and Microsoft Partner Re-Quest, Inc. Attains the 3-Peat Being Named to CRN MSP 500 List 3rd Year in a Row

CRN® MSP 500 2026

Re-Quest, Inc. was Named to CRN MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 Category for the 3rd Time in a Row in 2026

We cannot begin to thank our clients, our team, and our partners enough for their continued support to help us get named to the CRN MSP 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for a 3rd year in a row .” — Ron Zapar, CEO of Re-Quest, Inc.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re-Quest, Inc. Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026Re-Quest, Inc., “Who’s keeping an eye on your environment?™”, announced today that it has been named by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.Re-Quest, Inc.’s Managed Services offering revolves around the mission critical Application and Infrastructure software layers of a company’s business solutions. Their “sweet spot” is proactively managing and monitoring the database, middleware, and application tiers of a solution, where performance, availability, and technical needs most often occur. By providing proactive services at the software layer, Re-Quest allows customers to concentrate on the functional layer of their mission-critical business applications, providing the complete business value of the solution.“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.””“Re-Quest, Inc. is humbled and thrilled that CRNhas named us to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category again in 2026,” said Ron Zapar, CEO of Re-Quest, Inc. “This recognition, along with our previous MSP500 recognitions from 2024 and 2025, further confirms that our delivery model of Remote Managed Services for database and application mission critical infrastructure software stacks in the Oracle, Microsoft, and IFS space, both on-premises and on multiple cloud platforms, resonates with customers, and the marketplace as a whole, for its innovative approach and high-value results.”The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.About Re-Quest, Inc.Founded in 2003, Re-Quest, Inc., “Who’s keeping an eye on your environment?™”, has provided innovative Remote Managed Services for mission critical software infrastructure for customers running various application platforms including: Oracle or SQL Server databases, IFS Applications™, Oracle application platforms (including Oracle E-Business Suite Applications, JDE, and Peoplesoft Applications), CMiC, and PSI Metals. Re-Quest provides their services for platforms running on-premise and on Microsoft Azure, Oracle OCI, and AWS cloud platforms. With over 23 years of experience, Re-Quest delivers a 24x7x365 support model for customers that increases the ROI while reducing the TCO of their IT assets, with 100% client referenceability.© 2025 Re-Quest, Inc.™ All rights reserved.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.