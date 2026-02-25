Havana Diaries: Classic Havana Taxis Captures Cuba’s Rolling Icons Through The Lens Of David Milne

Havana Diaries: Classic Havana Taxis by David Milne

A stunning photographic journey into the heart of Havana, where vintage American cars become enduring symbols of history, resilience, and cultural identity

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed photographer David Milne transports readers to the vibrant streets of Cuba with Havana Diaries: Classic Havana Taxis, a visually striking hardcover that documents the legendary American automobiles that define Havana’s landscape. From the moment visitors leave José Martí International Airport, they encounter what Milne describes as a moving museum, where Chevrolets, Buicks, Pontiacs, Fords, Plymouths, and Dodges glide through the city, each one a relic of Detroit’s golden age.

More than simple modes of transportation, these classic cars serve as living artifacts. Some have been meticulously restored, while others remain ingeniously patched together, reflecting decades of resourcefulness and adaptation. In Havana Diaries, Milne reveals how these vehicles have endured political shifts, economic hardship, and the passage of time to become powerful emblems of Cuban resilience.

Over the course of eight years, Milne walked the streets of Old Havana, Centro Havana, Vedado, and along the Malecón, capturing more than 7,000 images. The result is a carefully curated photographic narrative that goes beyond aesthetics. Each image contributes to a broader story about how these automobiles arrived in Cuba, why they remained long after production ceased, and how they continue to shape the city’s identity today.

For Milne, the project is also deeply personal. The sight of the vintage cars stirred memories of his father’s vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s, creating a bridge between personal history and cultural documentation. This emotional connection infuses the book with warmth and authenticity, elevating it from a visual archive to a reflective journey through time.

Recognizing the deep cultural connection to the subject matter, Havana Diaries: Classic Havana Taxis is available in both English and Spanish editions, allowing a broader audience — including Spanish speaking readers — to experience and preserve this remarkable chapter of Cuban history.

David Milne is a dedicated fine art photographer whose work focuses on capturing cultural narratives through detailed visual storytelling. With Havana Diaries: Classic Havana Taxis, he offers readers an immersive experience that preserves an extraordinary chapter of automotive and cultural history.

This book is now available on Amazon — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0gf5BHMd

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.