Oklahoma City Roofing Expert: Early Roof Inspections Could Save Homeowners Thousands as 2026 Hail Season Approaches

A leading Oklahoma City roofing contractor is encouraging metro homeowners to prepare now for 2026 hail season by scheduling professional roof inspections.

Oklahoma City, hail season doesn’t just test your roof. It tests how well it was installed in the first place. An early inspection lets homeowners avoid emergency repairs.”
— Shay Brown
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With forecasters already pointing to another active spring storm cycle across central Oklahoma, a leading local roofing contractor is urging homeowners to schedule roof inspections now — before the first hailstorm hits.

According to McCann’s Roofing & Construction, one of the most common and costly mistakes Oklahoma City homeowners make is waiting until after a storm to find out whether their roof is vulnerable.

“By the time most people notice a problem, the damage has already spread beneath the shingles,” said Shay Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing & Construction. “A simple inspection done early can extend the life of a roof, prevent interior damage, and save homeowners thousands in avoidable repairs.”

Why Early Inspections Matter in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City sits in one of the most hail-prone regions in the country. Each year, high winds and impact-resistant hailstones put thousands of residential roofs under stress — often without visible signs from the ground.

Local roofing experts say early inspections can help homeowners:

Identify lifted shingles and compromised seal lines

Detect ventilation issues that shorten roof lifespan

Catch small leaks before they reach insulation and drywall

Document current roof condition for insurance purposes

“Many of the full roof replacements we perform could have been delayed for years if minor issues had been caught early,” Brown said. “That’s especially important now, as insurance policies continue to change and coverage becomes more limited.”

Rising Costs Make Prevention More Valuable Than Ever

In today’s environment of higher deductibles and tighter insurance payouts, proactive maintenance has become one of the most effective ways for homeowners to protect their property value.

A professional roof inspection provides:

A clear understanding of the roof’s remaining lifespan

Recommendations for maintenance instead of replacement

Storm-readiness before peak hail season arrives

For Oklahoma City homeowners planning exterior upgrades, selling their home, or simply wanting peace of mind, an early inspection can prevent emergency repairs and unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

A Local Company Focused on Long-Term Roof Performance

As a family-owned company serving the Oklahoma City metro for decades, McCann’s Roofing & Construction has seen firsthand how proper installation, ventilation, and early detection dramatically affect how long a roof lasts.

“Our goal is never to sell a roof someone doesn’t need,” Brown said. “It’s to help Oklahoma City homeowners make smart, informed decisions that protect their homes for the long run.”

Homeowners in the metro area can learn more about scheduling a professional inspection and preparing their roof for the 2026 hail season by visiting:
👉 https://roofingbymccanns.com/locations/oklahoma-city-roofer/

Preparing Now Means Fewer Surprises Later

With severe weather expected to return in the coming months, roofing professionals emphasize that the best time to evaluate a roof is when it is dry, accessible, and before contractors are booked weeks out following a major storm.

“After the first hailstorm, everyone needs help at the same time,” Brown said. “Right now, homeowners still have the opportunity to plan ahead, avoid the rush, and make sure their roof is truly ready.”

About McCann’s Roofing & Construction

McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a locally owned, family-operated exterior restoration company serving Oklahoma City and surrounding communities. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, honest inspections, and long-term customer relationships, the company specializes in residential roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, ventilation correction, skylights, siding, and windows.

For more information, visit:
https://roofingbymccanns.com

