Abramorama to Host GHOST ELEPHANTS Coast-to-Coast Theatrical Screening Event on February 26 with a LIVE Panel to Follow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abramorama and Producers Sobey Road Entertainment, The Roots Production Service, and Skellig Rock, to HostCoast-to-Coast Theatrical Screening Event on February 26th - with a LIVE Panel to FollowWerner Herzog’s GHOST ELEPHANTSNationwide locations, tickets and information available here – www.ghostelephants.com/screenings New York Premiere Event Will Be Simulcast to 115+ Theaters in 30 StatesOpens at IFC Center and in Theaters Across North AmericaBeginning Friday, February 27Tomorrow on Thursday, Feb. 26, AB2 Media Group/Abramorama will host a one-night-only Ghost Elephants nationwide theatrical simulcast screening event followed by a live Q&A panel with Director Werner Herzog, National Geographic Explorer Steve Boyes, Producer Ariel León Isacovitch, and Executive Producer Brian Nugent that will be moderated by Emmy-winning filmmaker Kirsten Johnson. Herzog will introduce the 6:55 p.m. public screening at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 in Manhattan and join the panel discussion that will be transmitted live to theaters nationwide via the Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition in coordination with Abramorama’s live event partner take2productions, offering audiences across the USA a rare opportunity to experience the film collectively on the big screen and hear from the filmmakers directly after.The Ghost Elephants screening will start at 6:55 PM across all time zones in the United States. The full list of participating theaters is on available on the film’s website and includes 115 theaters across 30 states.Ghost Elephants opens in multiple theaters across North America, including for a weeklong run at IFC Center, starting on Friday, February 27. Abramorama also announced two Q&A screenings at IFC Center on Friday, February 27th at 5:40PM and Saturday, February 28th at 1:30 PM. Friday’s screening will be followed by a Q&A with Werner Herzog and Steve Boyes, and Saturday’s screening will feature a Q&A with Boyes.The film will also be released theatrically in select international territories, including Benelux (POM Benelux), France (Blue Note Films), Mexico (Daimon Cine), and Lithuania (Virtuoliai), and is qualified for the Best Documentary category for the Oscars. Ghost Elephants will air on National Geographic on March 7 and Stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning March 8th.In the mist-covered highlands of Angola, deep within its forests, a mystery endures: the elusive ghost elephants of Lisima, the potential living descendants of the largest land mammal ever recorded. Steve Boyes, conservation biologist and leader of the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project, is determined to prove their existence.In order to find these elusive elephants, Boyes and fellow National Geographic Explorer Kerllen Costa have teamed up with three KhoiSan master trackers — Xui, Xui Dawid, and Kobus — to succeed where advanced technology could not.Directed, narrated and written by legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog, Ghost Elephants is a lyrical tale of survival, reconnection and the enduring power of ancient knowledge in the face of modern loss. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Herzog received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.Complementing the film is the coffee table book “Okavango and the Source of Life” by Steve Boyes, releasing March 3 in tandem with the documentary. The book expands the journey beyond the screen, featuring more than 100 striking photographs, detailed maps, and Boyes’ personal reflections from years of grueling expeditions to the Angolan headwaters of the Okavango. It documents the same remaining waterways, communities and fragile ecosystems explored in the film, conveying the physical and emotional toll of navigating a wilderness long closed off by war. With a foreword by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and portraits of local traditional knowledge keepers, the book offers an intimate and visually rich companion to the cinematic experience. “Okavango and the Source of Life” is available for preorder now via Disney Books GHOST ELEPHANTS is directed, narrated and written by Herzog. It is produced by Herzog for Skellig Rock, Inc. and Ariel León Isacovitch for The Roots Production Service. Sobey Road Entertainment is the producing partner with Brian Nugent, Andrew Trapani, Emerson G. Farrel, David Sze, David B. Kirk, Terrence Battle, Richard Sneider, Christopher White and Casey Graf as executive producers. For National Geographic Documentary Films, Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Documentary Films, and Tim Horsburgh, vice president of Documentary Films, are executive producers. An Abramorama in partnership with National Geographic Documentary Films North American Theatrical Release. For more info, visit www.ghostelephants.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.