Anglers can elevate their crappie fishing at MDC clinic March 3 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tired of seeing other anglers brag about catching crappie on social media? Springfield-area residents can elevate their next fishing trip with an upcoming crappie clinic with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

MDC is partnering with Brad Shockley of “I Am Outdoors” along with other local crappie fishing guides for the clinic happening from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

Register for the event at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215314.

The workshop will cover current fishing regulations on Springfield-area lakes, crappie fishing methods and equipment, lures, bait, jigging, locating crappie, using electronics and more.

Each participant will take home some proven tackle to try on their next crappie fishing adventure. This program is open to all ages, but children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

The program will take place inside the auditorium at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, located at 401 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield.

For questions or concerns, contact Lyle Whittaker at Lyle.whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-895-6880 ext. 1644

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.