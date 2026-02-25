Secretary of State Kris Warner announces that 2,729 candidates will participate in West Virginia's May 12th Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. – West Virginia's Primary Election scheduled for May 12th will feature one of the largest lists of candidates in recent history.

According to Secretary of State Kris Warner, a total of 2,729 candidates will participate across the State in the Primary Election. At the Federal and State level, 617 candidates have been certified to the ballot by the Secretary of State's Office. Throughout the State, 2,112 county and municipal candidates are seeking nomination to local offices.

"The number of candidates running for office is very encouraging for the citizens of West Virginia," said Secretary Warner. "Not only is it an indication that candidates know our elections are secure and reliable, but also perhaps that our elections benefit from competition. And, in some cases, that incumbency is not just a foregone conclusion."

Warner said that the list of 617 federal and state candidates certified by the Secretary of State's Office for the state election can be FOUND HERE. Lists of certified candidates for federal and state offices have been sent to each county clerk. A list of candidates for county and local offices can also be FOUND HERE and on some county websites.

Secretary Warner also announced that county clerks in all 55 counties hosted a random drawing yesterday for the placement of candidates' names to appear on that county's ballot.

For more information on West Virginia's May 12th Primary Election including a list of county clerks, voter registration, absentee voting, and how to become a poll worker can be found at GoVoteWV.com​.