Visit Hardware Wildlife Education Center to learn more about beavers during March exhibit

Hyrum — Beavers are incredible builders that can create wetland habitats that benefit countless other wildlife species. During March, you can learn more about this unique species at a free exhibit at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center.

Information about the largest rodent in North America and a few family-friendly activities will be available at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Hardware Wildlife Education Center, beginning Friday, March 6. The beaver exhibit will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 22. You can tour the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of those days.

In addition to learning about these fascinating animals while touring the education center, you can also see firsthand how beavers have altered Curtis Creek, which flows just west of the center.

“Beavers have built multiple dams along that portion of the creek,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Hardware Wildlife Education Center Director Marni Lee said. “The dams have altered the way the creek flows through the area and have created great wetland habitat that benefits all kinds of wildlife species. Our staff can point all of this out from our elevated spot above the creek to help you see real-world examples of the benefits of beavers.”

During March, fun games and crafts will also be available at the education center, including:

Transforming into a beaver using a variety of props.

Making a beaver mask.

Enjoying an interactive beaver story, which is read on the hour.

The education center is located at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in beautiful Blacksmith Fork Canyon, 15 miles east of Hyrum on state Route 101. The education center is typically open seasonally, and is best known for the unique elk-viewing opportunities it offers in the winter.

Visitors to the exhibit will likely also see wild turkeys flocking to the meadows just below the center, and there’s great fishing in the Blacksmith Fork River that flows down the canyon.

For more information about the exhibit or for directions to the education center, call the education center at 435-753-6206.