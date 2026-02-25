Prince Edward Island celebrates Pink Shirt Day

CANADA, February 25 - Today, Island residents are encouraged to wear pink and choose kindness in recognition of Pink Shirt Day.

Pink Shirt Day is an annual anti-bullying initiative that brings people together to stand against bullying and promote kindness, respect, and inclusion. This year’s theme, Kindness is a Superpower highlights the meaningful impact simple acts of kindness can have on others.

“Pink Shirt Day reminds us that kindness matters. Each of us can make a difference in someone’s life by choosing compassion and respect. When we do, we help create schools, workplaces, and communities where people feel safe and supported across Prince Edward Island.” — Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

The anti-bullying flag is flying at the Provincial Administration Buildings today as a visible symbol of the province’s commitment to safe and welcoming communities.

More than 20,000 Island students, along with educators and school staff, are part of school communities where respect, belonging, and wellbeing are essential to learning and growth. Events are taking place at schools across the Island today.

“We all have a role to play in stopping bullying, not just today, but every day. By speaking up, supporting one another, and leading with kindness, we help prevent the harms of bullying.” — Minister of Education and Early Years, Robin Croucher

For more information on bullying prevention resources and supports, visit provincial bullying webpage.

