The Hole In One Show Desert Series Championship Airs Sunday at 5:30 p.m. MT

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Championship of the inaugural Desert Series season of The Hole In One Show airs Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. MT on Arizona’s Family Sports, with a late-night encore at 11:00 p.m. MT.Filmed at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona, the Desert Series Championship brings together the winners of every Desert Series episode, excluding the Junior show, along with Dakota Series Season 6 Champion Travis Wieber. The result is a high-stakes amateur golf finale that connects the show’s North Dakota roots with its first full season produced in Arizona.Hosted by former PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour professional Dave Schultz, The Hole In One Show has grown into an eight-season televised golf series that blends competition, pressure, and charitable giving. The Desert Series marks the program’s first season produced in Arizona after seven successful seasons filmed in North Dakota. Over the years, the golf television show has raised more than $130,000 for charity.Bell Bank is the driving force behind bringing the show to the Desert. Through its nationally recognized Pay It Forward Program, Bell Bank has raised more than $31 million for charitable causes. That philanthropic commitment continues through the Desert Series, where amateur golfers compete on behalf of nonprofit organizations they personally select, with charitable dollars awarded thanks to Bell Bank’s support. Bell Bank has been the show’s Title Sponsor from the beginning.The Desert Series Championship field includes:- Todd Dobson – CoHost- Travis Wieber – Dakota Series Defending Champion- Cassidy St. Germain – Grass Clippings Show Champion- Doug Kennedy – Sterling Grove Show Champion- Al Argos – Greenskeepers Show Champion- Andy Velligan – Veterans Show Champion- James Christensen – Scheels Chandler Show Champion- Marko Martinovic – Content Creators Show ChampionThe winner of the inaugural Desert Series Championship will receive one of the most significant prize packages in the show’s history, including:- A new golf cart from A1 Golf Carts- A full set of Callaway golf clubs- Two shots for $1 million dollarsThe March 1 championship will also reveal the winner of the SCHEELS Shot of the Season, awarded to the competitor who recorded the closest shot across all Desert Series episodes. The honor includes an additional $2,500 to the winner’s charity of choice, thanks to SCHEELS.“This Desert Series Championship represents everything the show stands for,” Schultz said. “You have amateur golf champions stepping back onto the tee with their charities behind them. The competition is real, the pressure is real, and the impact on the community is real.”Looking ahead, Schultz will appear next Friday on Minnesota Live on KSTP to announce upcoming broadcasts of The Hole In One Show airing across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and greater Minnesota in April and May, marking continued expansion of the golf television series into additional markets.The show also announces a new partnership with UNRL, which will serve as the official apparel sponsor for Schultz and The Hole In One Show.Amateur golfers interested in competing in future televised golf episodes can visit theholeinoneshow.com to review qualification requirements and apply for upcoming shows.To watch past golf episodes or learn more about the series, visit theholeinoneshow.com or subscribe to The Hole In One Show on YouTube at youtube.com/@thehioshow. For behind-the-scenes content and Arizona golf updates, follow @thehioshow on Instagram.For press inquiries or media appearances with Dave Schultz, please contact:Ashley Kedrahello@kedraco.com

