Diverse Histories Virtual Exhibit Launches, Expanding Delaware’s Story Beyond 1776

As Delaware prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, a new virtual exhibit is broadening the story of the First State—looking beyond a single moment in 1776 to the people and communities who shaped Delaware across centuries.

Delaware 250 has officially launched the Delaware’s Diverse Histories virtual exhibit, an online experience that highlights voices often underrepresented in traditional Revolutionary-era narratives. has officially launched the, an online experience that highlights voices often underrepresented in traditional Revolutionary-era narratives.

Long before independence was declared, the land that is now Delaware was home to the Lenape and Nanticoke peoples. During the Revolutionary era and beyond, immigrants, Native people, and Black Delawareans—both free and enslaved—played essential roles in the state’s political, military, economic, religious, and cultural life.

Rather than treating 1776 as the full story, the exhibit frames it as a beginning. Through personal stories and historical context, visitors are invited to explore how Delawareans from many backgrounds contributed to—and continue to shape—the ongoing pursuit of a more perfect union.

Designed as an accessible and educational resource, the exhibit offers opportunities for reflection and learning for Delawareans, educators, students, and visitors alike.