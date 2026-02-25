Health Partners International Canada Launches ‘Medicine for Ukraine’ Appeal to Support Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

HPIC President Lois Brown announces the 2026 Medicine For Ukraine appeal

Every dollar raised sends $10 worth of medicine to Ukraine

Ukrainian health facilities continue to face immense pressure. Critical shortages of essential medicines continue, and we cannot stop sending them life-saving medical aid and supplies.” — Lois Brown, President

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) has launched a new "Medicine for Ukraine" appeal, with a goal of raising $100,000. Every dollar donated will deliver $10 worth of medicine, meaning this campaign will provide $1 million in essential medical aid to those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.A recent HPIC field visit to Ukraine revealed that civilians there continue to face a severe lack of access to essential medicines. “Ukrainian health facilities continue to face immense pressure,” said Lois Brown, President of HPIC. “Critical shortages of essential medicines continue, and we cannot stop sending life-saving medical aid and supplies to the desperate people in Ukraine.”According to the United Nations, nearly 13 million people in Ukraine urgently need humanitarian assistance as displacement, psychological trauma, and the destruction of essential services continue to take a devastating toll. Existing aid programs are at risk of being scaled back, potentially leaving millions without food, healthcare, or shelter.Since the onset of the war in 2022, HPIC has worked closely with trusted partners in Ukraine to provide essential treatments for patients affected by ongoing violence and displacement. Over the past four years, HPIC has shipped approximately $30 million in medicines and medical aid including wound-care supplies, antibiotics, pain relievers, and emergency care products for trauma and chronic conditions.“The commitment of HPIC and our partners to continue to support the people of Ukraine is a beacon of hope in these challenging times,” added Lois Brown. “It’s a reminder that every bit of help counts and can make a significant difference in someone’s life.” For more information , and to make a tax-deductible donation to support the Medicine for Ukraine appeal fund, visit www.hpicanada.ca About Health Partners International Canada (HPIC)Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is a non-profit humanitarian charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and restoring health and hope to vulnerable communities worldwide. As the only organization of its kind in Canada, HPIC serves as the charity of choice for gift-in-kind donations from Canada’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Through its programs, HPIC equips volunteers, medical mission teams, and humanitarian organizations with Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) and delivers large-scale provisions of medicines and medical supplies to countries in need.Working alongside a trusted network of Canadian and global implementing partners, HPIC provides medical relief, emergency and crisis response, and healthcare capacity building in vulnerable communities around the world. Since 1990, Health Partners International Canada has delivered $750 million worth of medicine, improving the health of over 35 million people across 130 countries.

Mississauga Ward 1 Councillor Stephen Dasko adds his support for HPIC at the launch of the Medicine For Ukraine appeal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.