Governor Ivey Highlights National Teacher of the Year Nominee Katie Collins During Public Schools Week, Touts State’s Efforts to Increase Educator Pay

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday during Public Schools Week highlighted National Teacher of the Year nominee Katie Collins. The governor also touted the state’s efforts to increase educator pay.

“As a former teacher, I have a special appreciation for those who educate our next generations. Bluff Park Elementary’s Katie Collins represents the very best of Alabama classrooms, and I could not be prouder to see her showcasing our state on the national stage,” said Governor Ivey. “In Alabama, we support our teachers – and that includes meaningful pay raises and stronger benefits. When we invest in our teachers, we invest in our students – and when our students succeed, Alabama succeeds.”

Katie Collins became Alabama’s Teacher of the Year in 2025 and was selected as one of five finalists from states across the nation for the 2026 National Teacher of the Year Award. Collins is a first-grade teacher at Bluff Park Elementary School in Hoover and has been teaching for 21 years. Next month, she will represent Alabama in Washington, D.C. and interview with the National Teacher of the Year Selection Committee. There has never been a better time for education in Alabama. Governor Ivey believes Collins is the right teacher at the right time to receive this year’s prestigious honor.

“It is a profound honor to represent Alabama educators both statewide and on the national stage. Traveling across Alabama this year has allowed me to see firsthand the extraordinary innovation, deep care and relentless determination in our schools,” said Katie Collins. “Every milestone that our students reach is powered by the passion and persistence of Alabama educators. Thank you Governor Ivey for championing education in our state.”

Throughout Governor Ivey’s tenure, she has made education her number one priority, and her efforts very much include Alabama’s teachers. Each year in Office, she has proposed raising teacher pay by at least 2%. Including the additional 2% proposed for the upcoming fiscal year, Governor Ivey will have increased educator’s pay 18.5% since taking office.

Beyond a base salary increase, Governor Ivey has focused on improving the quality of life for Alabama’s teachers. Just last year, she signed the Alabama Public Employee Paid Parental Leave Act of 2025, which gives up to eight weeks of paid parental leave. The governor also laid out the goal of having the highest starting salary for teachers among the neighboring states.

Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature revamped the salary matrix to include mid-career and long-term teachers with the ability to receive yearly salary increases instead of every three years. Governor Ivey introduced stipends for hard-to-staff schools and for certified academic language therapists, special education teachers and speech pathologists.

“We are proud to have Alabama’s Teacher of the Year, Katie Collins, represent our state and our educators as a National Teacher of the Year finalist! This well-deserved recognition highlights Mrs. Collins’ dedication and the impact she has on students every day. Her passion for students and commitment to excellence truly represent the best of Alabama education,” said State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. “I also want to express my sincere appreciation to Governor Ivey for her leadership and continued commitment to our educators and state.”

Governor Ivey remains committed to supporting and championing Alabama’s educators.

A photo of Katie Collins is attached.

###