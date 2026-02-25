Electronic Logging Device Market Size to Hit USD 24.5 Billion by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR - Transparency Market Research

Electronic Logging Device Market Outlook 2035

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronic Logging Device Market Outlook 2035The global electronic logging device (ELD) market was valued at US$ 14.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2035, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2035. Market growth is driven by stringent regulatory mandates for driver hours-of-service (HOS) compliance, rising adoption of fleet management solutions, and increasing focus on road safety and operational efficiency.👉 Get sample market research report copy now for electronic logging device (ELD) market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86890 Market OverviewElectronic Logging Devices (ELDs) are hardware systems integrated with commercial vehicles to automatically record driving time, engine hours, vehicle movement, and miles driven. These devices ensure compliance with transportation regulations and improve fleet transparency.ELDs are widely adopted in logistics, freight transportation, construction, oil & gas, and passenger transport sectors. Growing digitalization of fleet operations and increasing demand for real-time tracking, route optimization, and fuel efficiency are further accelerating market adoption.The integration of ELDs with telematics, GPS tracking, and cloud-based fleet management platforms is transforming commercial transportation operations worldwide.Analysis of Key Players in the Electronic Logging Device MarketThe competitive landscape includes telematics providers, fleet management software companies, and hardware manufacturers focusing on integrated and user-friendly ELD solutions.Leading companies operating in the global electronic logging device market include:• Motive• Samsara• Geotab Inc.• Verizon Connect• Teletrac Navman• Garmin ELD• KeepTruckin• Omnitracs, LLC• GPS Trackit ELD• Rand McNally• Gorilla Safety ELD• BigRoad DashLink ELD• Azuga Inc.• Powerfleet• Other PlayersThese companies are investing in cloud-based platforms, AI-driven analytics, and subscription-based service models to strengthen their market presence.Key Developments in Electronic Logging Device Market• September 2025: Geotab acquired the commercial operations of Verizon Connect in Australia, the UK, Ireland, Italy, France, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, and Germany, strengthening its global footprint and expanding solutions for small- and mid-sized fleets.• April 2024: Powerfleet Inc. acquired MiX Telematics Limited, reflecting industry consolidation aimed at scaling operations, broadening international reach, and integrating hardware, software, and service portfolios.Key Developments in the Electronic Logging Device Market• Integration of AI-powered fleet analytics and predictive maintenance tools• Expansion of cloud-based ELD platforms with real-time monitoring features• Increasing adoption of mobile-based ELD applications• Partnerships between telematics providers and logistics companies• Enhanced cybersecurity features for connected fleet systems👉 Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Sample Research Report PDF@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86890 Key Player Strategies🚛 Compliance-Focused SolutionsDeveloping devices aligned with evolving transportation regulations.📡 Advanced Telematics IntegrationCombining GPS tracking and real-time analytics.🌍 Geographic ExpansionTargeting emerging markets with growing logistics industries.📱 Mobile & Cloud SolutionsOffering app-based and subscription-driven services.🤝 Strategic PartnershipsCollaborating with fleet operators and OEMs for integrated systems.Analysts’ Viewpoint on the Global Electronic Logging Device MarketIndustry analysts highlight stable growth prospects supported by mandatory ELD regulations in key markets such as North America and parts of Europe. Compliance enforcement and penalties for non-adherence continue to drive device adoption among fleet operators.In emerging markets, rising awareness of road safety and operational monitoring is encouraging gradual implementation of electronic logging solutions. Additionally, advancements in IoT and connected vehicle technologies are enhancing device capabilities beyond compliance toward predictive maintenance and analytics-driven fleet optimization.North America leads the market due to early regulatory implementation, while Asia Pacific is witnessing increasing demand with expanding logistics and e-commerce industries.Challenges• Regulatory variations across regions• Data privacy and cybersecurity concerns• Resistance from small fleet operators due to cost considerations• Intense competition and pricing pressuresOpportunities📦 E-commerce & Logistics GrowthRising demand for fleet monitoring in last-mile delivery.🚦 Road Safety InitiativesGovernment focus on reducing accidents and ensuring compliance.📊 Data-Driven Fleet OptimizationIncreasing need for analytics-based operational efficiency.🌐 Connected Vehicle ExpansionIntegration with IoT-enabled transportation systems.🚚 Emerging Market PenetrationGrowing commercial vehicle fleets in developing economies.Market Segmentation➤ By Component• Hardware• Software• Services➤ By Deployment Mode• Cloud-Based• On-Premise➤ By End User• Logistics & Transportation• Construction• Oil & Gas• Passenger Transport• Others➤ By Region• North America – Early regulatory adoption and strong compliance enforcement• Europe – Increasing digital fleet management integration• Asia Pacific – Rapid logistics expansion and infrastructure growth• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaWhy Invest in the Electronic Logging Device Market Outlook 2035✅ Comprehensive forecast through 2035 across key fleet segments✅ Competitive landscape analysis of major telematics providers✅ Insights into regulatory compliance trends and digital transformation✅ Regional demand evaluation tied to logistics and transportation growth✅ Identification of high-growth opportunities in cloud-based and AI-driven solutions👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86890<ype=S FAQs1. What is the projected electronic logging device market size by 2035?The market is expected to reach US$ 24.5 Bn by 2035.2. What is the CAGR from 2025–2035?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.3. Which segment dominates the market?Cloud-based ELD solutions are gaining significant traction due to scalability and real-time monitoring capabilities.4. Which region leads the market?North America leads due to mandatory ELD regulations and strong fleet digitalization.5. What are key market trends?AI-driven analytics, telematics integration, and expansion of cloud-based fleet management platforms are shaping the market.More Trending Research Reports -➤ Automotive Power Electronics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-power-electronics-market.html ➤Automotive Electronics Control Unit (ECU) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-electronics-control-unit-ecu-market.html About Us Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. Contact UsTransparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Blog: https://tmrblog.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

