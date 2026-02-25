Black Balloon Day: Honoring Lives Lost to Overdose & Launch of Midwest Regional Black and Brown Harm Reduction Alliance

Tahira Malik, Founder Samad's House

MKE Fire Chief Lipski joins elected, civic, community, and faith leaders who will attend Samad’s House's March 6 event at No Studios

These deaths were preventable. Black Balloon Day is a time to mourn and to issue an urgent call to action. We have the tools—naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and harm reduction education—to save lives.” — Tahira Malik, Founder of Samad's House

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 6, from 10:00 AM to Noon, Samad’s House will host Black Balloon Day at No Studios, located at 1037 W. McKinney Ave, Milwaukee, WI. This annual event, held in memory of lives lost to drug overdose, will also mark the official launch of the Midwest Regional Black and Brown Harm Reduction Alliance, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing the overdose crisis in Black and Brown communities across the Midwest.

Black Balloon Day, a nationally recognized event established in 2016 by Diane and Lauren Hurley to honor the memory of Greg Tremblay, has become a powerful platform for raising awareness about substance disorders, advocating for equitable treatment options, and combating the stigma surrounding drug use. This year’s event in Milwaukee will bring together community members, elected officials, service providers, and civic leaders to remember those lost, share harm reduction strategies, and build a collaborative framework to prevent future tragedies. Among the dignitaries attending will be Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron D. Lipski, a champion of harm-reduction approaches.

“Each year, we commemorate the lives lost unnecessarily to overdose deaths,” said Tahira Malik, Founder and CEO of Samad’s House. “These deaths were preventable. Black Balloon Day is a time to mourn and to issue an urgent call to action. We have the tools—naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and harm reduction education—to save lives. Our mission is to ensure that every community, especially Black and Brown communities, has access to these life-saving resources.”

The launch of the Midwest Regional Black and Brown Harm Reduction Alliance represents a transformative step in addressing the overdose crisis through a culturally responsive, community-driven approach. This alliance will unite Black- and Brown-led organizations, advocates, and community members across the Midwest to share resources, elevate lived experiences, and advance racial equity in harm reduction.

“Our vision is a Midwest where Black and Brown communities are resourced, respected, and self-determining in harm reduction,” Malik explained. “This alliance is about replacing punishment with care, ensuring that people who use drugs can survive and thrive.”

The Alliance’s mission is rooted in core values, including racial justice, leadership by people who use drugs (PWUD), mutual aid, and non-carceral care. It will focus on five key pillars: resource sharing, policy advocacy, narrative change, data sovereignty, and caregiver support. By fostering collaboration and amplifying community leadership, the Alliance aims to reduce overdose deaths, strengthen grassroots organizations, and create sustainable systems of care.

The overdose epidemic continues to devastate Milwaukee and the broader Midwest, with Black and Brown communities bearing a disproportionate burden. In 2024 alone, Milwaukee County lost 450 lives to overdoses, with Black residents accounting for 42% of these deaths despite making up only 27% of the population. The fatal overdose rate for Black residents was nearly double that of White residents, even though their drug use remains about the same for both demographics. The data underscores the urgent need for targeted, equitable interventions.

Samad’s House has been at the forefront of this fight since its founding in 2020. What began as a single sober living home has grown into a network of three homes and a behavioral health clinic, providing comprehensive services to help women and families maintain sobriety. Over the years, Samad’s House has transformed the lives of more than 75 women and nearly a dozen families, while distributing over 2,300 naloxone kits and fentanyl test strips since 2024.

Central to Samad’s House is its Ambassador Program, which empowers women with lived experience of substance disorders to become trusted advocates in their communities. “Our ambassadors use their street smarts and lived experiences to educate others about harm reduction,” said Malik. “They are saving lives and tackling the overdose crisis head-on.”

Black Balloon Day 2026 will feature a powerful program of remembrance, education, and action. Black balloons will be displayed throughout the community as a symbol of lives lost to overdose. At No Studios, prominent speakers will discuss the progress and challenges in preventing overdose deaths, while attendees will have the opportunity to review and contribute to the Alliance’s framework.

The event will also serve as a platform to strengthen local overdose prevention efforts and build momentum for the Alliance’s first-year implementation roadmap, which includes convening founding members, launching working committees, and developing shared resources and policy agendas.

Samad’s House invites community members, service providers, and allies to attend the event and participate in discussions, review the Alliance framework, and provide feedback. Malik said the Alliance wants to collaborate on solutions to reduce overdose deaths and support healing in Black and Brown communities.

“This is a collaborative effort,” Malik emphasized. “We need your expertise, your voice, and your commitment to build a future where harm reduction is not just a strategy but a commitment to humanity.”

About Samad’s House

Samad’s House is a Milwaukee-based organization dedicated to supporting women and families in recovery from addiction. Through holistic services, harm reduction tools, and a focus on mind, body, and spirit, Samad’s House empowers individuals to rebuild their lives and achieve lasting sobriety.

