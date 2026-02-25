Kearns Mortgage Team Celebrates 5-Year Milestone as Mortgage Broker in Tampa, Expanding Personalized Lending Services

Helping Tampa homebuyers finance their dream homes with trusted mortgage solutions. Kearns Mortgage Team – Trusted Mortgage Broker in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kearns Mortgage Team, a local mortgage broker known for its client-centric approach, is proud to announce the celebration of its fifth anniversary serving the Greater Tampa Bay area, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. Since its inception, the firm has established itself in the local real estate market, helping families navigate complex lending landscapes to achieve homeownership.In an industry often dominated by impersonal big-box lenders and automated algorithms, Kearns Mortgage Team has spent the last half-decade doubling down on human connection and hyper-local expertise. Under the leadership of Ryan Kearns, the team has successfully funded residential loans, ranging from first-time homebuyer programs to complex investment portfolio financing.Five Years of Navigating a Volatile MarketThe last five years have presented unprecedented challenges in the real estate sector, from the frantic buying sprees of the post-pandemic boom to the recent adjustments in interest rates. Throughout these shifts, Kearns Mortgage Team has remained a steady hand for Tampa borrowers. By operating as an independent Mortgage Broker in Tampa, rather than a direct lender, the team retains the flexibility to shop across dozens of wholesale lenders to find competitive terms for their clients."Whether it is a family buying their first home in Wesley Chapel or a veteran settling down in Lutz, our mission has remained the same: to strip away confusion in the mortgage process and keep clients informed from start to finish."Client Success and Community TrustThe firm's success is best reflected in the feedback from its clients. In a sector where closing delays can cost buyers their dream homes, Kearns Mortgage Team has built a reputation for reliability."Kearns Mortgage provided an exceptional experience. Ryan ensured our loan closed on time... and even found excellent insurance options. I highly recommend Ryan and Kearns Mortgage for top-tier mortgage assistance." - Anthony (Client Review)Looking AheadAs Kearns Mortgage Team enters its next chapter, the focus remains on leveraging technology to streamline the application process while maintaining the personal "kitchen table" advisory feel that clients appreciate.For more information, visit kearnsmortgageteam.com to learn more.About Kearns Mortgage TeamKearns Mortgage Team is a mortgage broker based in Tampa, FL, specializing in Residential and Commercial lending. Founded with a commitment to transparency and education, the team offers a wide array of loan products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Non-QM loans. Serving the greater Tampa Bay area, they are dedicated to helping clients achieve financial freedom through real estate.

