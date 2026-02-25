TMT ID and netnumber Establish Strategic Partner Relationship to Advance Global Mobile Fraud Prevention

netnumber logo

MARLBOROUGH, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMT ID and netnumber have formed a strategic partnership to advance mobile fraud prevention capabilities across global markets. The collaboration unites two established leaders in telecommunications intelligence, combining complementary data assets and expertise to strengthen fraud detection and risk mitigation worldwide.The relationship establishes two-way strategic capabilities between the companies, leveraging TMT ID’s global mobile fraud signals and digital identity intelligence alongside netnumber’s market-leading phone number intelligence and routing expertise. Each organization remains focused on its core strengths and customer base, while benefiting from expanded geographic reach, deeper intelligence, and enhanced protection against increasingly sophisticated telecom and digital fraud threats.Under the arrangement, TMT ID and netnumber will exchange and integrate fraud signals into their respective solutions, strengthening each company’s mobile fraud prevention offerings through their unique datasets and market positions. The partnership is designed to enrich existing solutions rather than replace or replicate them, ensuring customers continue to receive differentiated, best-in-class capabilities aligned to their specific needs.The two companies are united by a shared commitment to real-time, highly accurate data used every day at scale by enterprises, service providers, and platforms worldwide to enable trusted communications and combat fraud.John Wilkinson, CEO of TMT ID, commented:“We are extremely pleased to welcome netnumber as a strategic partner. This is a powerful and genuinely reciprocal relationship that combines TMT ID’s global mobile fraud signals and digital identity APIs with netnumber’s market-leading U.S. capabilities. By working together, we are creating a stronger and more comprehensive fraud prevention ecosystem for customers around the world.”Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber, added:“We have had a long-standing and successful relationship with TMT ID, and this strategic partnership advances both companies’ mobile fraud solutions in a way that is truly unique in the market. By combining complementary fraud signals and data sets while maintaining clearly differentiated portfolios and market focus, we are strengthening fraud prevention capabilities without overlap or substitution.”About TMT IDTMT ID is a global leader in mobile fraud prevention, number intelligence, and digital identity solutions. Through direct integrations with mobile network operators worldwide, TMT ID provides real-time data, fraud signals, and API-based services that help enterprises reduce risk and build trust in digital interactions. More information is available at www.tmtid.com About netnumbernetnumber is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine’s prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security, and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing, and billing of voice and data services.

