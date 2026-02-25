Meagan Bebenek Foundation Announces New Funding Commitment for Paediatric Brain Tumour Research

Unveils “7% Gallery” at SickKids to highlight the gap in paediatric cancer research

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meagan Bebenek Foundation (MBF) announced a major new funding commitment to advance paediatric brain tumour research, pledging to support 25 new research projects at $25,000 each over the next year as part of its “25 in 25” initiative, marking the Foundation’s 25th anniversary.The announcement was made alongside the unveiling of the “7% Gallery” at The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre (BTRC) at The Hospital For Sick Children’s (SickKids) Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning, ahead of International Childhood Cancer Day (February 15).The immersive portrait installation highlights a stark reality: brain tumours are the leading cause of cancer related death in children, yet paediatric cancer research receives less than 7% of all Canadian cancer research funding. Each artwork is only 7% completed in colour, symbolizing the funding gap while centring the children, families, and researchers driving progress and hope.Founded in 2001 by Denise Bebenek in memory of her daughter Meagan, who died from an aggressive brain tumour at age five, MBF has transformed personal loss into lasting impact. Over 25 years, the Foundation has raised more than $6.5 million to fund early stage research, purchase critical lab equipment, support the Toronto Brain Tumour Network Tissue Bank, and establish the Meagan Bebenek Neuro-Oncology Fellowship, strengthening Canada’s paediatric brain tumour research ecosystem in partnership with SickKids.Speaking at the event, Denise Bebenek, Founder and President of Meagan Bebenek Foundation, said, “What began as a mother’s response to unimaginable loss has grown into a community united by hope, compassion and love. As we mark 25 years and announce a new funding commitment through ‘25 in 25,’ the 7% Gallery makes the funding gap visible - and reinforces what’s possible when Meagan Bebeneoundation, SickKids, SickKids Foundation and the Brain Tumour Research Centre stand together to change outcomes for children affected by brain tumours.”Dr. Ronald Cohn, President and CEO of SickKids, added, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate this remarkable 25‑year milestone with Denise and Meagan Bebenek Foundation. What MBF has created here is nothing short of extraordinary - a legacy built on hope, compassion and love that continues to inspire real change. MBF’s more than $6.5 million raised to date has empowered our scientists to push boundaries, think outside the box, and pursue bold ideas that move paediatric brain tumour research forward.Meagan’s Bridge is both a powerful symbol and a very real expression of MBF’s impact - physically and emotionally connecting the research bench at the SickKids Research Institute to the bedside of children at the Hospital for Sick Children. Together, we are turning discovery into better care and brighter futures for families.”MBF’s seed funding plays a critical role in enabling bold, early stage research ideas that may otherwise go unfunded - many of which go on to unlock larger scientific breakthroughs and translate directly into improved care for children, from bench to bedside.Hosted at the BTRC, where many MBF funded discoveries have taken root, the 7% Gallery serves as both a tribute to lives touched and a call to action to close the funding gap and accelerate progress for children diagnosed with brain tumours.About the Meagan Bebenek FoundationMeagan Bebenek Foundation is a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and providing support for families affected by paediatric brain tumours. Established in memory of Meagan Bebenek, who lost her battle with an inoperable brain tumour at the age of five, the foundation is committed to advancing scientific breakthroughs while ensuring that children and families facing this devastating diagnosis receive the care and resources they need. Through fundraising initiatives, community partnerships, and advocacy efforts, Meagan Bebenek Foundation is working toward a future where no children or families suffer from a brain tumour. For more information, visit meaganbebenekfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.