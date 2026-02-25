InvestFusion Introduces Predictive Risk Platform as U.S. Home Sale Cancellations Reach Record High

Home Purchase Cancellations Highest On Record InvestFusion AI platform designed to help real estate investors analyze deal risk and reduce losses from canceled home contracts.

Following a recent Redfin report showing record contract cancellations, InvestFusion launches AI tools to help investors measure deal risk before closing.

With billions lost to canceled contracts, investors need measurable risk insights—not guesswork. InvestFusion helps quantify uncertainty before capital is committed.” — Jeff Emalaba, Founder of InvestFusion

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report from Redfin revealed that U.S. homebuyers are canceling purchase agreements at the highest rate on record with over 40,000 U.S. home-purchase agreements canceled in December, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month—the highest December percentage in records dating back to 2017.Buyers frequently back out of deals using the inspection contingency; as they discover major foundation and or structural issues during inspection period and are forced to back out after paying non-refundable due diligence fees and Earnest Money Deposit.As volatility, affordability pressures, and financing uncertainty continue to reshape the housing market, one question remains: how can investors protect themselves before signing on the dotted line?InvestFusion, an AI-powered real estate intelligence platform, believes the answer lies in predictive risk analysis Designed for both new and experienced investors, InvestFusion leverages artificial intelligence to analyze property data, market trends, exposes red flags and deal variables to help users quantify risk before committing capital. In a market where canceled contracts are becoming increasingly common, the company aims to shift decision-making from speculation to measurable insight.“Real estate investors expect risk — but they shouldn’t have to operate blindly,” said Jeff Emalaba, Founder of InvestFusion. “The recent cancellation surge shows how many buyers are entering deals without fully understanding the exposure. Our goal is to bring clarity, structure, and confidence back to the decision process.”A Market Facing UncertaintyAccording to Redfin’s recent findings, contract cancellations have reached historic highs as buyers navigate fluctuating interest rates, pricing corrections, and tighter lending conditions. When deals collapse, investors often lose inspection fees, appraisal costs, earnest money deposits, and valuable time — all of which compound into significant financial setbacks.For many, the issue is not opportunity — it’s uncertainty.InvestFusion was developed to address this gap by combining property-level data with AI-driven modeling to evaluate potential deal stability, projected returns, and downside risk scenarios. Instead of relying solely on surface-level comps or emotional decision-making, users gain structured analysis designed to highlight both strengths and vulnerabilities within a potential investment.From Guesswork to Quantified RiskTraditional real estate analysis often depends on spreadsheets, manual research, and fragmented data sources. InvestFusion integrates these components into a streamlined system that allows investors to:Analyze projected returns and cash flow potentialEvaluate risk exposure under multiple market scenariosCompare properties side-by-side with data-backed metricsIdentify red flags such as foundation issues, structural damage, zoning violations etc before entering contractBy quantifying uncertainty, the platform aims to reduce costly miscalculations that can lead to canceled deals or under-performing investments.Turning Market Volatility into Strategic AdvantageWhile rising cancellation rates may signal caution in the housing market, InvestFusion sees opportunity for disciplined investors.“Market shifts don’t eliminate opportunity — they separate prepared investors from reactive buyers,” Emalaba added. “AI allows us to move from emotional buying to structured investing. That shift can mean the difference between a failed deal and a profitable one.”As housing inventory stabilizes in certain markets and buyers gain negotiating leverage, tools that measure risk accurately may become increasingly critical. Investors who understand downside exposure before closing are better positioned to negotiate, structure financing appropriately, or walk away before incurring significant losses.A Data-Driven Future for Real EstateArtificial intelligence continues to transform industries ranging from finance to healthcare. In real estate, predictive analytics is emerging as a key differentiator between reactive decision-making and strategic capital deployment.InvestFusion positions itself at the intersection of AI and property investment, offering technology designed to empower users with clarity rather than speculation.With billions lost annually due to failed transactions, the company believes the industry is entering a new phase — one where measurable risk assessment becomes a standard part of the acquisition process.About InvestFusionInvestFusion is an AI-powered real estate analysis platform built to help investors identify high-quality opportunities while quantifying potential risk. By combining property data, market analytics, and predictive modeling, the platform aims to improve investment decision-making in an increasingly complex housing environment.For more information, visit: https://investfusion.co Redfin report : https://www.redfin.com/news/home-purchase-cancellations-december-2025/

InvestFusion 1-minute platform walkthrough demonstrating how investors can replace manual property analysis with AI-powered risk evaluation.

