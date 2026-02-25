Ms. Florida Corporate America Announces 2026 State Competition, Celebrating Leadership, Service, and 'Blooming Elegance'

Ms. Florida 2026 Competition in Orlando, FL

Women from across Florida gather in Orlando to compete for the Ms. Florida Corporate America 2026 title.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. Florida Corporate America Announces the 2026 State Competition, Celebrating Leadership, Service, and “Blooming Elegance” an All White Soiree.The 2026 Ms. Florida Corporate America Competition, is taking place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the elegant Rosen Plaza Hotel. This premier event will bring together accomplished women from across the state as they compete for the coveted Ms. Florida Corporate America title and the opportunity to advance to the national stage with Ms. Corporate America.With the theme Blooming Elegance, An All White Soiree, the 2026 competition honors the beauty of growth, leadership, and purpose. Guests are encouraged to dress in white with shades of purple to reflect renewal, confidence, and grace. The evening will be a celebration of women who lead with impact in business, service, and community.Ms. Corporate America Florida celebrates women who balance professional excellence with community service, leadership, and personal development. Contestants represent diverse industries and regions across Florida, each bringing a unique story of perseverance, ambition, and purpose. The competition is designed to highlight more than poise, it recognizes substance, leadership, and the power of women to create meaningful change.“This event is about celebrating women who are building businesses, leading teams, raising families, and still making time to uplift their communities,” said Philomena Moncoeur, the MCA Florida President. “Blooming Elegance represents the journey of becoming, growing into purpose, and stepping into leadership with confidence.”Event Details:-Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026-Location: Rosen Plaza Hotel-Theme: Blooming Elegance, An All White Soiree-Attire: Guests encouraged to wear white with shades of purple Tickets : On sale now-Vendors and VIPs: Limited space available-Media: Press outlets, content creators, and journalists are invited to attend and cover the competitionTickets are currently available to the public. A limited number of vendor opportunities and VIP experiences remain available for brands and organizations seeking to connect with an audience of professional women, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.Sponsors and Community PartnersThe 2026 Ms. Corporate America Florida Competition is made possible through the generous support of sponsors and women-led businesses, including Simply Success Group, Tap-In Magazine, Ori Ara, CPA Orlando, Midnighties, One Blessed Acre Farm, and other women-led enterprises committed to empowering leaders and supporting community impact initiatives. Brand sponsorship opportunities are still available, contact for more info.Members of the media are invited to attend, conduct interviews with contestants and organizers, and capture coverage of this inspiring celebration of women in leadership. Press credentials, interview opportunities, and media access can be coordinated in advance.About Ms. Corporate America FloridaMs. Corporate America Florida is the official state organization affiliated with Ms. Corporate America, a national competition that celebrates professional women who exemplify leadership, service, and personal excellence. The program provides a platform for women to elevate their visibility, amplify their voices, and advance their missions within business and community.Tickets, Vendor Opportunities, and Event InformationTo purchase tickets, inquire about vendor or VIP opportunities, or request media credentials, visit: https://fl.mscorporateamerica.com/mca-florida-competition

