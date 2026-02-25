Award-Winning Sales Leader, Leila N. Colgan, Challenges Traditional Tactics with Trust-Driven Sales Playbook

Level Up Your Sales by Leila N. Colgan, MBA

Jack Canfield-Endorsed Author Reveals How Relationship-Driven Selling Delivers Sustainable Results in New Book Level Up Your Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales professionals worldwide face mounting pressure to close deals faster while navigating an increasingly digital, AI-influenced marketplace.Award-winning sales strategist Leila N. Colgan, MBA, offers a transformative solution in her debut book, Level Up Your Sales: A Sales Playbook That Puts People before Pitches and Still Gets Results, now available through Global Book Publishing . Drawing from over $65 million in B2B sales and over two decades of proven success, Colgan shows why trust-based, relationship-driven selling creates stronger closes, repeat business, and long-term professional fulfillment.In an era where traditional pressure tactics alienate buyers and burn out sales teams, Colgan’s people-first methodology offers a strategic alternative grounded in real-world results rather than theory. Her approach has earned recognition from Jack Canfield, co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soulseries, who endorsed the book’s relationship-driven framework. The book also features a foreword by sales expert Todd Falcone, as well as integrated reviews and testimonials from industry professionals.“Too many talented sales professionals doubt themselves because they've been taught that success requires being pushy or inauthentic,” says Colgan, who has earned 31+ documented sales and marketing awards throughout her career. “This book proves you can achieve exceptional results without compromising who you are. When you put people before pitches and lead with genuine connection, you don’t just close more deals – you earn long-term loyalty, referrals, and create an impact that lasts.”Level Up Your Sales addresses the fundamental shift happening in modern sales environments. As buyers demand authenticity and digital tools reshape prospecting, Colgan’s framework equips sales professionals with practical strategies to build trust, close with integrity, and create partnerships that generate referrals and repeat business. The book dismantles outdated transactional approaches and replaces them with proven methodologies for sustainable success.The sales playbook covers essential strategies for relationship-building, ethical closing techniques, and leadership development – all illustrated through real-world experiences and breakthrough moments where trust transformed outcomes. Colgan's method resonates particularly with mid-career to senior sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking to align professional growth with personal values while achieving measurable results.With extensive sales leadership experience across complex, high-stakes environments, Colgan brings both authority and authenticity to the conversation about modern selling. Her consistent track record of excellence shows that ethical, human-centered approaches don’t just feel better; rather, they also perform better. The book provides actionable frameworks that sales professionals can implement immediately to strengthen client relationships and speed up results.“The most powerful sales lesson I’ve learned is this: my greatest wins didn’t come from perfect pitches or aggressive follow-up, but from genuinely understanding the person on the other side of the conversation,” Colgan explains. “When you prioritize relationships and follow through with integrity, you create long-term partnerships that consistently outperform any short-term tactic.”Level Up Your Sales: A Sales Playbook That Puts People before Pitches and Still Gets Results is now available on Amazon and major online retailers.Colgan is available for podcast interviews, speaking engagements, and media appearances to discuss relationship-driven selling, sales leadership, and building trust in modern sales environments.BOOK DETAILS- Title: Level Up Your Sales: A Sales Playbook That Puts People before Pitches and Still Gets Results- Author: Leila N. Colgan, MBA- Genre: Business, Sales Leadership, Professional Development- Release Date: January 31, 2026- Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ ABOUT THE AUTHORLeila N. Colgan, MBA, is an award-winning sales strategist, author, and relationship-driven sales coach with over two decades of experience and over $65 million in B2B sales. With 31+ documented sales and marketing awards, she is recognized for helping sales professionals and leaders build trust, improve results, and create long-term client success through ethical, people-first selling.KEYWORDS: relationship-driven selling, ethical sales strategies, people-first sales, trust-based selling, sales leadership, modern sales strategies, B2B sales, sales playbook, sales coaching, closing with integrity#LevelUpYourSalesGuide #TrustBasedSelling #SalesPlaybookStrategy #EmpathyDrivenSales #5SMethodForGrowth

