Live Whole Health #306: February is for the heart (and chocolate): A dessert that loves you back

This month, we think about heart health and the small daily choices we make to protect it. February is also a month we often associate with chocolate. Thankfully, these two can coexist. A healthy heart doesn’t require giving up foods you love or being afraid to try new ones. Sometimes it just means letting an unexpected ingredient show you what it can do. This February, let chocolate (and tofu) be part of your Whole Health story.

Why this recipe is a heart-smart choice

Plant-based protein: Silken tofu is a complete protein, providing all nine essential amino acids. Naturally free of cholesterol, this protein source supports muscle maintenance, metabolism, and satiety.

Lower saturated fat: Traditional mousse recipes may rely on heavy cream and butter; this version swaps out while keeping the smooth, familiar texture.

Flavonoid-rich: Cocoa powder (from cacao beans) contains flavonoids that act as antioxidants, important for cardiovascular health.

Anti-inflammatory profile: Plant fats and antioxidants support vascular health over time.

Don’t be shy about tofu

If tofu seems like something meant for someone else’s kitchen, consider this an easy introduction. Silken tofu has a very mild, neutral taste that automatically adopts flavors it is paired with, allowing cocoa to take center stage! It blends into an exceptionally smooth, creamy texture that discreetly replaces high-fat alternatives.

Be sure to check out this short demonstration video and many more from VHA Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) recipes that are nourishing, affordable and enjoyable!

Silken Chocolate Mousse

Prep: 25 minutes | Cook: 5 minutes | Chill: 1 hour | Total: 1 hour 30 minutes Yield: 8 servings | Serving Size: ⅓ cup

Ingredients

1 (16-ounce) block tofu, excess liquid drained and discarded

¾ cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips (about 6 ounces)

3 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2-3 tablespoons powdered sugar, to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ cup fresh raspberries (optional), divided

Directions

Place the tofu in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy. Set aside. In a microwave-safe glass bowl, add the chocolate chips, water and cocoa powder. Microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between each, until the chocolate is just finished melting, about 1½-2 minutes total. Stirring in between cooking bursts is important to keep the chocolate from burning. Add the melted chocolate mixture to the tofu in the blender, along with the powdered sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Blend until smooth and small air bubbles form, about 1-2 minutes. Divide the mixture between eight serving cups and chill until the mousse firms up, about 1 hour in the refrigerator (or 20 minutes in the freezer). Top with raspberries if desired. Serve cold.

Recipe notes

Tofu is a plant-based protein that takes on the flavor of whatever you pair it with—in this case, chocolate!

If you don’t have mini chocolate chips, you can use regular chocolate chips. They may just take longer to melt.

To save time, consider serving this dish warm as a pudding.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories: 110 | Total Fat: 5 g | Saturated Fat: 2 g Sodium: 20 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 12 g | Dietary Fiber: 1 g | Protein: 5 g

For more recipes, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.