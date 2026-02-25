From uniform to unforgettable: An unbroken line, three generations of service

For some Veterans, putting on the uniform is a single, defining chapter of their lives. But for Army Veteran Steven Jiggetts, military service is a family inheritance, an unbroken story shaped by profound sacrifice, quiet dedication and a deep love of country that spans three generations.

Jiggetts’s understanding of duty began long before he ever took his own oath. It started with his grandfather, James Wilbert Jiggetts, who served aboard the USS Underhill (DE-682) during World War II.

Tragically, on July 24, 1945, the Underhill was lost to combat actions off the coast of Formosa (modern-day Taiwan), and James was killed in action. When Steven reflects on his grandfather’s ultimate sacrifice today, he is reminded of the words President Truman shared following that loss: a powerful reminder of the “unbroken line of Patriots” whose sacrifices allow our freedoms to live and grow.

A quiet legacy preserved

The Jiggetts family legacy of service didn’t end in 1945, it was carried forward by Steven’s father, Roland Alvin Jiggetts, Sr. Growing up as the son of a fallen WWII hero, Roland felt called to step up, serving in the Air Force during the Cold War.

Roland loved the Air Force and originally hoped to make it a lifelong career. Though family concerns ultimately led him to an honorable discharge after four years, his dedication to the country never wavered. Roland rarely spoke of his own father’s WWII service, but he fiercely protected his memory. For years, he carefully preserved the letters sent home to his mother, alongside his father’s Purple Heart from the War Department. Those sacred family artifacts eventually passed down to Steven.

Compelled by that same enduring love for his country, Roland transitioned into civilian government service, where he spent 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service before eventually retiring from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Into the crucible

It was standing on the shoulders of these two men that Steven built his own legacy. Deeply grateful for the chance to continue his family’s tradition, he joined the Army during the Gulf War Era (1990–2001), commissioning as a captain in the Medical Service Corps.

His service quickly placed him in demanding operational environments where true leadership meant caring for people’s minds and spirits under immense pressure. In 1993, during United Nations Operations Somalia and Joint Task Force Restore Hope, Steven deployed to Mogadishu. There, he oversaw all combat stress control operations across the entire theater.

His team’s mission became critical during the Battle for Mogadishu, widely known for the portrayal in “Black Hawk Down.” Amidst some of the fiercest combat operations since the Vietnam War, his team relied on rigorous training to provide life-saving mental and emotional support to medical and combat personnel navigating the trauma of the battlefield.

For his leadership and courage under fire, Steven earned a Certificate of Achievement from the 75th Ranger Regiment, an honor that reflected great credit upon the 46th Medical Task Force, U.S. Special Operations Command, and the Army. Ensuring the hard-learned lessons of that deployment were preserved for the future, Steven also co-authored “528th Combat Stress Control in Somalia,” published in the Journal of Military Medicine (Volume 160, June 1995).

A lifetime of giving back

Like his father before him, Steven eventually took off the uniform, but he never stopped serving. He transitioned to a career in the federal government and later in the private sector, dedicating a combined 35 years to public service across agencies like the Department of the Army and Navy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Treasury and the Executive Office of the President.

But for Steven, leadership isn’t about job titles. Over the last 17 years, he has poured his heart into his community as a Scout Master with Scouting America. In this role, he has coached and mentored countless young scouts, including his own two sons, proudly watching both earn the prestigious distinction of Eagle Scout.

Securing the future

Today, as Steven reflects on his own journey, he looks back at the three generations of Jiggetts men who proudly stepped forward. For Steven, his time in the Army meant love of country, duty and honor. He served with a willingness to give his life for a noble cause, ensuring the sacrifices of his grandfather and father were not in vain.

But most importantly, he stood in that unbroken line of patriots with one profound hope: that by doing his duty, his children may never have to do the same.

Call to action

Know a Veteran whose story should be featured, or want to share your own? Submit a nomination or self-submission for the CMV Veteran Spotlight at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cmvveteranspotlight.