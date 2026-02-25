Urban Reconstruction Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 1889 (Euclid Avenue) in Pierre

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026





Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The S.D. Highway 1889 (Euclid Avenue) urban reconstruction project within the city of Pierre is scheduled to begin its second year of construction. Weather dependent, work is scheduled to begin as follows:

Beginning the week of March 2, 2026:

Euclid Avenue from Wynoka Street to Elizabeth Street

Traffic will be adjacent to construction work from March 2 through March 9, 2026. The week of March 9, 2026, this segment will be closed for reconstruction until the anticipated reopening in late July 2026.

Wynoka Street from Evans Street to Euclid Avenue

New storm sewer installation will continue. Traffic will be shifted to accommodate construction work.

Beginning the week of March 9, 2026:

Euclid Avenue from 4 th Street to north of 8 th Street

Two-way traffic will be adjacent to construction work for the entirety of the 2026 construction season.

Elizabeth Street from east of Grand Avenue to Euclid Avenue

This segment will be closed to accommodate new city water and sewer, and then reconstruction of the street, with an anticipated reopening in late July 2026.

As these segments are completed, work will advance into other segments of the Euclid Avenue reconstruction project. A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect for the entirety of the construction season when a two-way traffic condition exists. During the closure of Euclid Avenue from Wynoka Street to Elizabeth Street, over width and through vehicles will be detoured for the duration of the planned closure.

Pedestrians will be detoured through and around the work zones as needed. The traveling public is asked to be alert through the work zone for longer queues of traffic, construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zones, and for workers adjacent to moving traffic.

The prime contractor on this $26.4 million project is Morris Inc. from Fort Pierre, SD. The overall project completion date for this multi-year project is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/euclid.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on the Euclid reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "EUCLID" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.



Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

