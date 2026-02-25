Of Skin and Wellness Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Book your Matrix® Treatment at Of Skin and Wellness

Of Skin and Wellness in High Point, NC introduces the Candela Matrix Skin Renewal Platform, expanding personalized non surgical skin treatments.

The addition of Matrix supports our commitment to offering a range of evidence-based treatment options tailored to individual patient needs.” — Carmen Chatten, MSN, FNP-BC

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Of Skin and Wellness is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Of Skin and Wellness to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Of Skin and Wellness to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy delivery- The Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Of Skin and Wellness: Dedicated to Transformative CareWhether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Of Skin and Wellness is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Of Skin and Wellness, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://ofskinandwellness.com or call (984) 377-7300.About Of Skin and Wellness:At Of Skin and Wellness, they combine integrative medical care with advanced medical aesthetics to support whole-person health, confidence, and long-term well-being. Their comprehensive services include primary care, mental health support, metabolic health management, IV nutrient therapy, and evidence-based aesthetic treatments such as Candela Matrix™, microneedling and nanoneedling, Glacé™, and chemical peels — all thoughtfully designed to address both internal and external health.Founded and led by Carmen Chatten, FNP-BC, Of Skin and Wellness is rooted in a patient-centered philosophy that prioritizes listening, education, and individualized care. Each treatment plan is developed with intention, integrating clinical expertise with a holistic understanding of physical health, mental well-being, and lifestyle factors.Committed to clinical excellence and innovation, Of Skin and Wellness continually invests in proven technologies and evidence-based treatments to ensure high-quality, accessible care. Their mission extends beyond treating symptoms — focusing instead on empowering patients with clarity, balance, and sustainable results that support their best self at every stage of life.About Candela Corporation:Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.