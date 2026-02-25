HPS Flooring Unveils Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Solutions for New Jersey’s Culinary Sector

Restaurant Kitchen Floors Restaurant Epoxy Flooring Commercial Kitchen Floors

GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Flooring LLC , a pioneer in industrial resinous surfacing since 1988, has officially announced its newly optimized commercial kitchen epoxy flooring systems. These systems are specifically engineered to address the high-intensity demands of New Jersey’s restaurants , food processing plants, and institutional kitchens, prioritizing both hygiene and workplace safety.*Redefining Kitchen Safety and HygieneIn an industry where moisture and grease are constant, standard flooring often fails, leading to slip hazards and bacterial growth. HPS Flooring’s latest systems eliminate these "bad actors" by providing a seamless, non-porous surface that complies with USDA, FDA, and HACCP standards.*Key Technical Features Include:-Thermal Shock Resistance: Designed to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations (hot wash-downs following cold storage) without cracking or delaminating.-Customized Slip-Resistance: Aggregate levels are tailored to specific kitchen zones—such as higher concentrations in fryer areas—to significantly reduce workplace accidents.-Integrated Sanitation (Cove Bases): The installation includes a "bathtub-like" seal between the floor and wall, ensuring liquids and bacteria cannot accumulate in corners.-Long-Term Durability: These high-strength resins exceed 10,000 psi in compressive performance, allowing them to withstand heavy equipment and 24/7 foot traffic for 10 to 20 years.*Data-Driven EfficiencyAccording to a recent 2026 trends report published by the company, facilities utilizing these advanced epoxy systems with integrated cove bases saw a 30% reduction in manual cleaning time compared to traditional tile and grout."A floor in a food processing facility or restaurant kitchen is more than just a surface; it’s a critical component of their safety protocol," said Jeffrey Smedley, leadership at HPS Flooring. "Our goal is to provide a foundation that not only lasts but actively improves the operational efficiency of the kitchen."*About HPS Flooring LLCBased in Green Brook, NJ, HPS Flooring LLC is a family-owned contractor specializing in high-performance epoxy and resinous flooring. With over 40 years of combined industry experience, they serve commercial and industrial clients across New Jersey, focusing on durable, hygienic, and compliant flooring solutions.Media Contact:Company: HPS Flooring LLCAddress: 107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812Phone: 732-384-5577Email: sales@hpsflooring.com

