Prova Spirits Announces Bourbon Barrel Fernet Release, Pairing a Bartender Classic with a Louisville Finish

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prova Spirits is pleased to announce the release of its Bourbon Barrel Fernet , a limited spirit developed at the company’s Louisville nano distillery as a cocktail-first tribute to one of the industry’s most recognizable bitter profiles. Produced with Prova’s hospitality-driven approach, the release is designed to support bartenders and cocktail programs seeking a Fernet that respects tradition while adding a distinctly Kentucky signature through a bourbon barrel finish.Often described within bar culture as a “bartender’s handshake,” Fernet has long held a place as a quiet ritual, shared between new colleagues, celebrated after a long service, or offered as a gesture of respect. Prova Spirits’ Bourbon Barrel Fernet was created to honor that tradition while reflecting Louisville’s spirit identity. Finished in bourbon barrels at Prova’s nano distillery, the expression layers classic bitter character with a subtle, warming finish intended to integrate naturally into cocktails and service moments alike.“Bourbon Barrel Fernet is Prova’s love letter to bartenders everywhere,” says Giuseppe Paoulos, Founder of Prova Spirits. “It pays homage to one of the world’s most iconic spirits and that unspoken ritual behind the bar - then adds a gentle Kentucky ‘hug’ through a bourbon barrel finish that feels unmistakably Louisville.”Prova Spirits operates as a nano distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, with a concept built around cocktail performance rather than production volume. The company focuses on developing spirits and modifiers intended to shine in mixed drinks, with an emphasis on balance, usability, and hospitality. Prova’s model differs from many traditional distilleries by treating the on-site guest experience as central to how its spirits are introduced and understood. The Bourbon Barrel Fernet release reflects that approach by prioritizing a bartender-forward story and a product profile meant for real-world cocktail application.The Bourbon Barrel Fernet release supports Prova Spirits’ broader effort to expand awareness of its cocktail-first program in America’s bourbon country. While Louisville is globally associated with whiskey, Prova Spirits continues to build recognition for Italian-inspired spirits and cocktail components that complement the region’s heritage while offering a distinct point of view for the bar community.Prova Spirits will celebrate the release with an on-site event in Louisville on February 28, 2026, inviting guests and hospitality professionals to experience the new expression and explore Prova’s nano-distillery model firsthand.For more information about Prova Spirits, please visit https://www.provaspirits.com/ About Prova SpiritsProva Spirits is a cocktail-driven nano distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Giuseppe Paoulos. Created in 2024 and opened to the public in August 2025, Prova Spirits produces vermouths, amari, liqueurs, and other spirits designed to shine in cocktails, with many ingredients made and distilled in-house. Prova Spirits pairs small-scale distillation with a hospitality-first cocktail experience, offering guests a distinctive destination in the heart of America’s bourbon country.

