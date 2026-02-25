Meriam Al-Rashid selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Meriam Al-Rashid at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meriam Al-Rashid, Globally Ranked International Disputes Resolution Lawyer and Independent Arbitrator, was recently selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 5 will be released in 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Al-Rashid has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Al-Rashid is a Globally Ranked International Disputes Resolution Lawyer, Independent Arbitrator, President of Allusionist Media, LLC (NY headquartered), and Public Speaker. As a globally ranked counsel and independent arbitrator, she represents and advises clients on complex international disputes, with a focus on public international law, including issues related to human rights, international investment arbitration, international commercial arbitration and foreign investor risk management. She worked in big law for over 20 years, culminating in her appointment as global co-chair of international arbitration at Eversheds Sutherland US LLP. In addition, she participated in large-scale arbitrations before the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at The Hague. Ms. Al-Rashid’s experience spans diverse jurisdictions, including in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe, and industries, such as mining, infrastructure, oil and gas, civil engineering, textiles, hospitality and leisure.In 2025, Ms. Al-Rashid started her own practice specializing in international law and human rights. She also advises and leads on matters surrounding post-conflict peace negotiations and governance and the investigation and adjudication of war crimes and human rights violations. As founder and President of Allusionist Media, her production company is dedicated to creating thought-provoking films that highlight critical human rights, legal and social justice issues.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to dispute resolution, analytical skills, infrastructure, arbitration, international law, career development coaching, change management, diversity & inclusion, leadership development, negotiation, public speaking, team building, training, legal consulting, and project management.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Al-Rashid earned her B.A. in Criminology Law and Society and Dance at the University of California, Irvine. She later earned her Master of Laws in International and Comparative Law from George Washington University and her Doctor of Law from Loyola Law School.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Al-Rashid has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her most recent selections of Top International Arbitrator and Disputes Council and her selection of Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Meriam for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/meriam-nazih-Al-Rashid-abb483b/ IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

