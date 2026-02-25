Governor Shapiro Announces New PA SITES Awards, Investing Over $31 Million in Seven Projects Across the Commonwealth to Create Hundreds of Jobs and Build More Shovel-Ready Sites for Businesses

Governor Shapiro created the PA SITES program after consulting with national site selectors to ensure Pennsylvania has more readily available, development-ready sites to attract companies, investment, and good-paying jobs to the Commonwealth.

The Shapiro Administration has now invested over $146.4 million in PA SITES funding for 37 projects across the Commonwealth — transforming underused land into job-creating, shovel-ready sites that attract businesses and drive economic growth.

PA SITES has been instrumental in winning major deals and bringing more business to Pennsylvania – helping the Commonwealth land historic investments from Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly & Company in the last month.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced that the Commonwealth is investing over $31 million in seven projects through the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites program to build more shovel-ready industrial sites across the Commonwealth — helping attract businesses, investment, and good-paying jobs to Pennsylvania.

“When I took office, I directed our team to put together a plan to make our Commonwealth more competitive and grow our economy — PA SITES is a critical part of that effort,” said Governor Shapiro. “Working in a bipartisan manner, we’ve secured over $500 million for site development across the Commonwealth — and we’re now driving out those dollars and turning dirt into jobs and economic opportunity. These new awards will help more communities attract new businesses, create good-paying jobs, and lay the foundation for long-term economic growth.”

Governor Shapiro and DCED developed PA SITES after soliciting feedback from national site selectors who help companies decide where to relocate and grow.

The Governor worked across the aisle to secure $500 million for site development in his 2024-25 bipartisan budget, including $400 million for PA SITES. As a result of the program’s success and the Governor’s economic development strategy, Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings, up seven spots from the previous year.

“We have built incredible economic development momentum in Pennsylvania thanks to investments like PA SITES, which has given us the ability to win deals we would not have won before,” said Secretary Siger. “Pennsylvania already offers so much of what companies are looking for — a skilled workforce, abundant natural resources, and a strategic location — and now we’re matching those strengths with development-ready sites. These new investments will create even more good-paying jobs, expand opportunity, and drive long-term economic growth in communities across the Commonwealth.”

PA SITES played a critical role in securing two historic economic development deals announced in the last month — Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson. Lilly is eligible for up to $25 million in PA SITES funding to support the construction of its new $3.5 billion facility in the Lehigh Valley and Johnson & Johnson’s over $1 billion expansion in Montgomery County is eligible for up to $15 million in PA SITES funding.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete — and win. The Governor’s budget proposal creates a new Critical Infrastructure Investment Fund — a $1 billion initiative that will provide flexible funding for large, transformative infrastructure projects across the Commonwealth, including bringing new energy generation onto the grid, building and preserving housing, and upgrading school and municipal facilities.

The first round of PA SITES awards were announced in May 2025 and the second round in October 2025. DCED administers the program, accepting applications and award grants and loans for eligible projects on a rolling quarterly basis. Since the program’s inception, PA SITES has awarded over $146.4 million in funding to 37 projects.

Round 3 PA SITES program funding is being awarded to the following recipients:

Allegheny County – $8,980,000 grant to AMS Land Acquisitions, LLC., to develop the 596-acre Pittsburgh Innovation Park Property in Findlay Township. PA SITES funding will be used for Phase I of the project, supporting the development of roadway infrastructure, water and sanitary utility extensions, sidewalks, park lighting, storm sewers and stormwater retention facilities, retaining walls and structures, connection to the existing roadway network, mass grading to mitigate areas of extreme topography and environmental remediation for any unforeseen contaminants.

Columbia County – $935,789 grant to the Berwick Industrial Development Association (BIDA) to demolish two hazardous buildings located in the BIDA Industrial Complex in Berwick Borough. PA SITES funds will be used for removal and disposal of building structures that are contaminated with asbestos. The two buildings total 14,400-square-feet will be demolished to prepare a site for a 125,000 square-foot building.

Luzerne County – $11,450,000 to the Greater Hazleton Community-Area New Development Organization, Inc. A grant of $6,300,000 and a loan of $5,150,000 will be used to develop a 150-acre site into the Humboldt Industrial Park Northwest (HIPNW) in Hazle Township. The proposed project will develop five parcels ranging from 18 to 33 acres for multiple 185,000 to 310,000 square-feet buildings. PA SITES funds will be used for site preparation, utility extension, and stormwater management.

Northampton – $250,000 grant to Greystone Capital, Inc., to complete a comprehensive real estate plan for developing a 54-acre site into a shovel-ready industrial campus located in Glendon Borough. PA SITES funds will be used for design services including surveying, floodplain analysis, an environmental assessment, geotechnical reporting, preliminary land development planning and permitting. $875,000 grant to Eastupland Associates to support the demolition of the existing SureStay Hotel in Hanover Township. The demolition will prepare the site for construction of a 250,000 square-foot industrial building.

Northumberland – $5,753,400 grant to DRIVE, the economic development entity for five counties in Central Pennsylvania, to develop a 100+ acre site into a pad-ready site for manufacturing or light industrial development in Point Township. This project will complete all required earthwork and grading, relocate utility poles, install a 125,000-gallon water tank, and complete necessary studies required for permitting an on-lot septic system.

Schuylkill – $3,108,663 to Schuylkill Economic Development Corporation. A grant of $1,554,331 and a loan of $1,554,332 will be used to make improvements to Lot 12, a 26.4 acre parcel within the Highridge Business Park in Foster Township. PA SITES funds will be used for a geotechnical study, clearing and grading of the land, extension of transmission infrastructure, and the installation of stormwater management, paving, and curbing.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting over $40.4 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 22,424 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth:

