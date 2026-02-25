Signature Sports Camps Launches Overnight Flag Football Camp in Florida

One of the first overnight flag football camps in the nation opens enrollment for Summer 2026.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Sports Camps has announced the launch of its Overnight Flag Football Summer Camp in Florida, one of the first immersive, multi-day residential flag football programs of its kind in the country, delivering elite-level coaching and player development while preserving everything athletes love about the best week of summer camp.

The camp launches Summer 2026 on Florida's west coast, widely recognized as the nation's fastest-growing flag football hub. The new track blends high-level athletic training with the traditions of a classic sleepaway summer camp.

"We're building a player development pathway for one of the fastest-growing youth sports in America, and we're doing it in the epicenter of flag football,” said Maddie Soviero, Director of Signature Sports Camps. “Our goal is simple: train like a pro, play like a champion, and leave camp more confident than when you arrived."

A First-of-Its-Kind Overnight Flag Football Experience

The five-day, four-night residential program includes focused skill development led by Tampa Bay's top resident coaches, professional "Headliner" coaches from national and pro leagues, position-specific instruction covering quarterback, receiver, runner, and defensive concepts, speed and agility training tailored for flag football, competitive scrimmages and real-game scenarios, and leadership development programming.

Athletes are grouped by age and skill level to ensure meaningful development while maintaining the social energy that defines overnight camp.

Beyond the field, campers experience beach dance parties, boating excursions on the Gulf of Mexico, pool time, beach spikeball tournaments, movie nights, and camp-wide games. All activities are hosted on Florida college campuses with around-the-clock security.

Why Florida? Why Now?

Florida's west coast has emerged as the national epicenter of competitive youth flag football, with Tampa-area schools and programs consistently winning state and national championships. Participation rates continue to surge across both boys' and girls' divisions, making flag football one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country.

Signature's Florida campus, hosted at Eckerd College and USF's Downtown St. Petersburg Campus, now offers four weeks of overnight camp sessions across multiple sports tracks including flag football, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball. Multi-sport athletes can explore hybrid tracks, giving families flexibility while expanding development opportunities.

Enrollment Now Open for Summer 2026

Signature's Flag Football Overnight Camp runs:

Session I: June 22–26

Session II: July 6–10

Session III: July 13–17

Session IV: July 20–24

Enrollment is open for athletes ages 8 to 17.

Early Bird pricing is available through February 28:

Overnight Camp: $1,550 (5 days / 4 nights)

Day Camp Option: $375

Flexible payment plans and travel packages are available.

A Bigger Vision for Youth Sports

The addition of flag football reflects Signature's broader mission to expand access, raise the standard of youth sports development, and build intentional athlete pathways across multiple sports.

Signature Sports Camps is part of the larger Signature platform, which aims to make youth sports more accessible to 10 million new kids by 2030 through integrated programming, mentorship, and community-focused experiences.

"Flag football is exploding nationwide," Soviero added. "We believe the next generation of leaders will come from this sport, and we're proud to provide a home where athletes can grow on the field and off."

About Signature Sports Camps

Signature Sports Camps combines the essence of a traditional summer sleepaway camp with specialized sports training. With elite resident coaches, professional mentorship, leadership programming, and unforgettable camp traditions, Signature creates a development environment that builds confident athletes and strong leaders.

To learn more or register for Summer 2026, visit https://overnightsportscamps.com/sports-camps-offered/flag-football/

About Signature Athletics

Signature Athletics is a purpose-built youth sports ecosystem designed to increase access, lower costs, and create lasting impact across the athlete journey. By combining technology, media, community-based programs, and consumer brands into one connected platform, Signature delivers more value per community, per program, and per player.

Founded by former athletes, the company supports teams, families, and operators through on-demand uniforms and team stores (Signature Locker), sports brands (Signature Sports Camps, Carolina Lacrosse Association, etc), youth sports media and sponsorship (Signature Media), and reinvestment initiatives through the Signature Foundation. Signature Athletics is on a mission to help 10 million new kids play sports by 2030.

Summer 2025 Signature Sports Camps Recap

