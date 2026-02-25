The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Earns Prestigious 5-Star Overall Measures Rating from CMS

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Brooklyn’spremier provider of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing care, is proud to share that thecommunity is a proud recipient of a 5 star Overall Measures rating from CMS, Centers forMedicare and Medicaid Services.The CMS 5-Star Overall Measures rating is a significant achievement, reflecting The Monarch’sunwavering commitment to delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, unparalleledrehabilitative services, and compassionate patient-centered care each and every day. Thisdistinction underscores the community’s dedication to supporting each patient’s healingjourney within a warm, respectful, and supportive environment.“We are incredibly proud of this 5-star recognition,” shared Gabrielle Shnayderman,Administrator of The Monarch. “It affirms our team’s relentless dedication to clinical excellenceand personalized care. At The Monarch, we truly start where others stop.”In addition to its outstanding clinical services, The Monarch offers signature programmingdesigned to enhance the patient experience, including Recreation programming such asLifelong Learning initiatives, personalized Concierge Services, and its renownedComprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, led alongside Paralympic Gold MedalistsTodd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler.The Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program provides patients with mentorship,inspiration, and specialized rehabilitation expertise to those who have undergone or arecontemplating amputation, exemplifying The Monarch’s commitment to innovation andexcellence in rehabilitative care.With its 5-Star Overall Measures rating and distinctive programming, The Monarch continuesto set the standard for subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in Brooklyn andbeyond, meeting and exceeding all patient expectations.For more information about The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center andits programs, visit: www.TheMonarchRehab.com About The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing CenterThe Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a leading provider of subacuterehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care in Brooklyn, New York. Committed to clinicalexcellence and compassionate service, The Monarch delivers personalized care designed tohelp patients recover, regain independence, and achieve their highest level of functionpost-hospital stay.

