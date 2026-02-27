ShantyTown Debuts New Trailer for Steam Next Fest with Limited-time Chinese New Year Upgrade

Featured by Indie Fan Fest, the relaxing diorama-builder joins Steam’s February Showcase with festive content. Limited-time CNY decor ends this weekend.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Steam Next Fest comes to a close, ShantyTown wraps up a successful week marked by its showcase feature by Indie Fan Fest, the unveiling of its latest trailer, and seasonal Chinese New Year updates.ShantyTown’s final weekend offers players one last chance to enjoy its peaceful urban-diorama building and festive Chinese New Year updates before they disappear, as publisher Kinephantom and solo developer Erik Rempen of Silk Softworks gear up for PAX Rising Showcase in March ahead of its launch in April.A new trailer also debuted alongside the festive upgrades, which offer a deeper look at the calming atmosphere and the layered charm of its tight neighborhoods.To celebrate the Year of the Horse, ShantyTown introduced festive decorations and other Chinese New Year-themed decorations, bringing subtle festive details and limited-time additions inspired by the popular holiday. Players only have the weekend to grab their seasonal upgrades before they are gone.Over the past year, the game has grown significantly in detail and color. Early versions of ShantyTown were darker, simpler, and colder in tone but were atmospheric in its own way. Today the same locations feel transformed, filled with more object variety, brighter lighting, and richer detail.This evolution has been shaped directly by player feedback. Closed playtests began in February of last year, followed by a public demo launch in June. The demo has continued to evolve through multiple iterations and remains available to explore during Next Fest.Key Features1. Building with instinct - Objects can be placed wherever they make sense to the player, creating a town that feels natural, personal, and full of character2. A relaxing, adaptive atmosphere - As lights shift from day to night, players are accompanied by a custom soundtrack by artist Macroblank, designed to keep the experience peaceful and immersive3. Playful world details - Walking houses, drifting birds, and small visual surprises await players, giving it a unique sense of personality4. In-depth photography - Complete a diorama, photograph it, and add it to your in-game dossier to later revisit or share with friends5. Seasonal Chinese New Year upgrades - Festive and limited-time additions inspired by the holiday bring extra charm to the February buildAs previously announced, ShantyTown will launch April 16th, 2026, inviting players to explore its unusual locations and craft their own small, meaningful dioramas in just a few months.Players can wishlist ShantyTown on Steam today and explore the demo during Steam Next Fest this February.Players can also stay up to date with the latest news and community updates by joining the official Discord server.About KinephantomKinephantom is a small team that loves working closely with indie developers and helping thoughtful projects find their true audience. They take a hands-on, people-first approach, supporting creators with marketing, community development, and launch planning so that developers can stay focused on what matters most.About Silk SoftworksShantyTown is created by Erik Rempen, a solo developer and the mind behind Kainga, a well-received strategy title known for its creative systems and distinctive worldbuilding. Working under his studio, Silk Softworks, Erik builds games with a warm, human touch - inspired by dense cities and cozy aesthetics.With ShantyTown, he continues to create spaces that feel imperfect, meaningful, and full of quiet life.Media ContactsPress, creators, and community members are welcome to reach out for interviews, preview access, or additional assets.Silk Softworks - Erik Rempen (Developer)press@silksoftworks.comsilksoftworks.com

ShantyTown: Steam NEXT Fest Trailer

