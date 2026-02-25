Handel’s Ice Cream Brings Iconic Ohio Tradition to Thornton

Grand Opening March 12; Local family celebrates full-circle moment with FREE Ice Cream for a Year for the first 50 guests.

THORNTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , a beloved brand serving handcrafted treats since 1945, is officially opening its newest location in Thornton. The shop will celebrate its Grand Opening on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line will receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year*. The new 1,500-square-foot scoop shop is located in the Larkridge Shopping Center at 16689 Washington Street.The Thornton location is a family-owned and operated venture led by Melissa and Todd Dunderdale, alongside their sons, Andrew and Charlie Khoury. For Melissa, this opening is a heartfelt homecoming. She grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, where Handel’s was founded, and remembers visiting the original stands with her grandparents. Bringing the brand to Colorado represents a full-circle moment and a chance to share her family history with the North Denver community.The Dunderdale-Khoury team brings a wealth of professional experience to the shop. Melissa is a seasoned entrepreneur and founder of Cards2College, while Todd offers more than 25 years of expertise in sales, marketing, and business development. Charlie Khoury brings over eight years of sales experience and a background in finance while Andrew has found success in finance as well. Both share a deep connection to the brand, having grown up enjoying Handel’s ice cream during frequent family visits to Youngstown."When I first tried Handel’s, I knew it was the best ice cream on the planet," said Todd Dunderdale, Co-Owner of Thorton Handel’s. "This isn't just a business venture for us; it’s an investment in the community where we live, work, and raise our families. We chose this area because it truly is home for us, spanning from Erie to Thornton”.As longtime residents, the family is dedicated to creating a welcoming neighborhood destination rooted in Handel’s 80-year heritage. They are particularly passionate about supporting local youth through first-job opportunities and providing a joyful space where neighbors can gather to celebrate milestones or create everyday memories.The Thornton scoop shop will feature a rotating selection of 48 flavors, ranging from classic favorites to innovative seasonal creations, made fresh daily, as well as pickup and delivery options through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, along with catering services. The scoop shop will also have giveaways throughout the weekend to celebrate their grand opening (while supplies last). The shop will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.For more information about Handel’s Thornton, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/handels-homemade-ice-cream/ or follow them on Facebook at Handel's Thornton and Instagram @handelsthornton *Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. It was founded in Youngstown, Ohio, and the legacy began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher. What started as a single parlor is now a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to make their ice cream. It is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors rotating seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list. This recognizes the largest franchise systems in the United States. The company is on the "Fast & Serious" list of the smartest-growing franchises of the year. The brand also appears on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list. Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives. This honor recognizes exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 18 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.