truCX Announces White Label Partnership with The Northridge Group

Driving the Future of Discovery The Northridge Group adopts the truCX platform to enhance CX discovery and client outcomes.

The partnership sets a new standard for new age discovery, giving advisors powerful tools to uncover insights and accelerate transformation.

The white label partnership with truCX allows us to extend that commitment even further by embedding world-class discovery directly into our client engagements.” — Lisa Butler, Chief Delivery Officer

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- truCX , the leader in advanced discovery and insight platforms, today announced a strategic white label partnership with The Northridge Group , a premier management consulting firm specializing in customer experience, operations, and business transformation. This collaboration enables The Northridge Group to deliver truCX’s powerful discovery tools under its own brand, enhancing how clients uncover insights, prioritize investments, and accelerate transformation.With more than 25 years of experience driving measurable improvement in service delivery, customer experience, and operational excellence, The Northridge Group brings deep industry expertise and a results-focused approach to organizations across complex, regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, utilities, government, and other enterprise sectors.“We are thrilled to partner with The Northridge Group and expand the reach of truCX’s discovery capabilities,” said Richard Tarity, Founder & CEO of truCX. “This partnership strengthens our shared mission to help organizations turn real-world requirements and insight into meaningful outcomes faster and with greater clarity. By combining Northridge’s consulting excellence with truCX’s innovative platform, clients will have a powerful advantage in driving sustainable performance improvement across many categories.”Empowering Deeper Insight and Faster ActionUnder the white label agreement, The Northridge Group will integrate truCX’s technology and methodology into its consulting offerings, enabling clients to rapidly uncover organizational needs, sentiment, and operational gaps, all within a branded experience that aligns with Northridge’s suite of services.“The Consulting team at Northridge is always focused on delivering data-driven insights that help our clients solve complex problems,” said Lisa Butler, Chief Delivery Officer at The Northridge Group. “By bringing truCX’s discovery platform into our toolkit, we are not only elevating how we diagnose challenges but also how we co-create measurable solutions with our clients. This partnership accelerates our ability to generate clarity and drive real business outcomes.”Quotes from The Northridge Leadership“We’ve built our practice on aligning people, process, and technology to deliver sustainable performance,” said Lisa Butler. “The white label partnership with truCX allows us to extend that commitment even further by embedding world-class discovery directly into our client engagements. Our teams can now rapidly uncover what matters most to our customers and operational stakeholders, empowering smarter decisions, accelerated execution, and measurable business outcomes.”The truCX white label program is part of the company’s mission to establish a new discovery standard for consultants, advisors, and solution providers worldwide.For more information about truCX and its white label program, please visit our website at https://trucx.net/partnerships/ About truCXtruCX is a purpose-built discovery platform that helps technology buyers align stakeholders, simplify planning, and turn insights into clear, actionable requirements, enabling smarter, faster decisions. Through innovative technology and flexible partnership models, including white label and referral relationships, truCX enables consultants, technology providers, and enterprise teams to unlock deeper understanding and deliver measurable value.About The Northridge GroupThe Northridge Group is a management consulting firm that partners with organizations to drive measurable performance improvement across operations, customer experience, service delivery, and digital transformation. Founded in 1999, Northridge combines deep industry expertise, data-driven insight, and hands-on execution to help clients simplify complexity, optimize performance, and achieve sustained, measurable results.

