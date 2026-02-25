PBExpo 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and AI-Focused Panel Lineup

Ed Wegel Volkan Emre

Ed Wegel of UrbanLink Air Mobility and Volkan Emre of GA Telesis to headline aviation’s premier innovation event

PBExpo 2026 will deliver powerful insights into where our industry is headed and how technology is shaping the next era of aviation” — Rodrigo Garcia, Chief Technology and Operating Officer

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PBExpo 2026, the aviation industry’s leading technology and innovation conference, today announced its keynote speakers and panel programming for the highly anticipated event taking place March 11–12, 2026. This year’s program will feature influential leaders shaping the future of aviation, aerospace, and global supply chains through technology, air mobility, and digital transformation.Visionary Keynotes Set the StageThe conference will open on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:30 AM with a keynote address from Ed Wegel , Founder & Chairman of UrbanLink Air Mobility. Wegel is a seasoned airline executive with more than 40 years of experience spanning airline financing, operations, certifications, and C-suite leadership. Over his career, he has introduced multiple aircraft types into U.S. service—including the Embraer E-145 and Airbus A321 freighter—and has led FAA certifications for multiple U.S. Part 121 and Part 135 carriers. He spearheaded the 2014 certification of Eastern Air Lines with the Boeing 737-800 in a record eight months and later led the certification of Global Crossing Airlines during the pandemic, securing U.S., EASA, IOSA, and Department of Defense approvals.Wegel has raised more than $2 billion in aviation financing, played a key role in the privatization of BWIA (now Caribbean Airlines), and was instrumental in the creation of Republic Airways. Continuing to shape the future of aviation, he founded UrbanLink Air Mobility, a South Florida-based advanced air mobility operator developing all-electric, zero-emission transport solutions, with entry-into-service targeted for 2027. In addition, Wegel has initiated the Part 121 certification process for the re-launch of Pan American World Airways, operating the Airbus family of aircraft—further demonstrating his ongoing commitment to innovation and legacy brand revival within the U.S. airline market.On Thursday, March 12 at 9:30 AM, Volkan Emre, Chief Technical Officer of GA Telesis , will deliver the second keynote. Emre is recognized for his leadership in aviation technology, engineering innovation, and digital transformation across the aftermarket. His keynote will explore how data, engineering, and advanced systems are transforming aircraft lifecycle management and operational efficiency across the global aviation ecosystem.AI-Focused Panels Highlight Industry TransformationIn addition to keynote presentations, PBExpo 2026 will feature a dynamic series of panel discussions examining how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are reshaping aviation operations, supply chains, commerce, and cybersecurity. The panel series, From Tarmac to Tech: AI Innovation Across the Aviation Ecosystem, will bring together industry leaders and innovators to explore real-world applications and future trends.Panel topics include:AI on the Ground & In the Factory: Predictive maintenance, smart manufacturing, and AI-driven MROIntelligent Supply Chains & Trade: ERP, logistics technology, tariffs, and complianceSmarter Aviation Commerce: AI-enabled procurement, distribution, and eCommerceAI in Cybersecurity & CMMC Compliance: Strengthening security across commercial and defense aviationThese sessions will highlight how AI is driving smarter decisions, streamlined operations, and enhanced resilience across the aviation lifecycle—from runway operations and manufacturing to logistics, commerce, and compliance.A Hub for Innovation and CollaborationPBExpo continues to serve as a premier gathering for aviation and aerospace professionals, bringing together airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, technology providers, and investors to connect, collaborate, and explore the future of flight.“With visionary keynote speakers and forward-looking panel discussions, PBExpo 2026 will deliver powerful insights into where our industry is headed and how technology is shaping the next era of aviation,” said Rodrigo Garcia, Chief Technology and Operating Officer at PartsBase Inc.. “We are excited to welcome attendees for two days of learning, networking, and innovation.”PBExpo 2026 will be held in Miami, bringing together thousands of aviation professionals from around the world for exhibits, education sessions, and industry networking opportunities.For more information and registration details, visit www.pbexpo.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.