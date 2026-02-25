Lehigh County Restores 50 Residential Treatment Beds After $1M Opioid Settlement Renovation

Recent investments supported in part by opioid settlement funds continue to expand treatment capacity and harm-reduction initiatives across the nation. Overdose deaths in Lehigh County have trended downward in recent years amid expanded investments in prevention, treatment and recovery support services. A collaboration with county leadership, the District Attorney’s Office, DDAP, and the Center for Humanistic Change, enabled restoration of high-quality treatment services for people and families in Allentown and surrounding communities.

Reopened Allentown facility expands addiction treatment capacity and launches specialized reentry track

Strong communities require accountability and opportunity. Expanding high-quality residential treatment for individuals reentering a community improves recovery outcomes and strengthens public safety.” — Gavin Holihan, Lehigh County District Attorney

ALLENTOWN , PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lehigh County has restored 50 residential addiction treatment beds following a $1 million renovation funded through Pennsylvania’s opioid settlement allocation administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).The Treatment Trends Allentown Residential facility at 18 S. 6th Street has reopened after closing in June 2024 due to aging infrastructure and escalating maintenance costs. The building, formerly known as Keenan House, underwent comprehensive renovations to modernize living spaces, improve safety features, and install full elevator accessibility.The program quietly resumed operations in December 2025 and is currently serving 10 residents, with full capacity for 50 individuals expected as staffing and census levels stabilize.The reopening restores critical residential treatment capacity in Lehigh County at a time when communities nationwide continue working to sustain progress in overdose reduction and recovery access.“This reopening represents what is possible when systems work together with urgency and purpose,” said Joe Martellucci, administrator of Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol. “We were facing the permanent loss of treatment beds. Through collaboration with county leadership, the District Attorney’s Office, and DDAP, we were able to restore and strengthen high-quality treatment services for people and families in our community.”Shortly after taking office, District Attorney Gavin Holihan identified an unspent $1 million opioid settlement grant. In collaboration with Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, county commissioners, and DDAP, the grant was restructured to support a full renovation of the residential facility rather than lapse.In addition to restoring bed capacity, Treatment Trends has launched a specialized treatment track for individuals returning from incarceration. The program integrates family engagement and community reintegration planning to reduce relapse risk, strengthen long-term recovery outcomes, and enhance public safety.“Strong communities require both accountability and opportunity,” Holihan said. “Expanding high-quality residential treatment, especially for individuals reentering our community from incarceration, improves long-term recovery outcomes and strengthens public safety.”“When people receive treatment close to home, connected to family and community, their chances of sustained recovery increase dramatically,” said John Dillensnyder, executive director of Treatment Trends. “Reopening this facility in Allentown restores structure, stability and opportunity for individuals working toward recovery.”Overdose deaths in Lehigh County have trended downward in recent years amid expanded investments in prevention, treatment and recovery support services. Maintaining strong residential treatment capacity remains a central component of the county’s strategy to sustain that progress.A public grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, March 6, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the facility in partnership with the Center for Humanistic Change More information is available at www.treatmenttrends.org/allentown-residential About Lehigh County Drug and AlcoholLehigh County Drug and Alcohol is the county’s central agency for planning, funding, and coordinating behavioral-health services related to substance use and recovery. The department works closely with treatment providers, healthcare systems, schools, law enforcement, and community partners to deliver prevention programming, screenings and assessments, outpatient and inpatient treatment referrals, case management, and recovery supports. Recent investments, guided by community need and supported in part by opioid settlement funds, have expanded local treatment capacity and harm-reduction services, including Narcan distribution and community education initiatives. Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol is committed to reducing barriers to care, promoting evidence-based practices, and supporting people and families on the path to sustained recovery. To learn more about county services and local resources, visit RiseAboveOpioids.org or contact Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol.About Treatment Trends Inc.Treatment Trends, Inc. (TTI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing treatment for substance use disorders since 1969. The organization’s mission is to lessen the suffering caused by addiction by offering passionate treatment services through a continuum of care. TTI’s vision is to help individuals achieve long-term recovery, enabling them to live full, healthy, and happy lives. The organization operates programs and centers in Lehigh and Northampton counties, offering a range of services including inpatient and outpatient treatment, MAT support, and recovery support services.

