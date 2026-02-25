Influential Women Recognize Janie Hamilton For Championing Home Education And Community Empowerment In Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam Leads Comprehensive Program to Equip First-Time Homeowners for Lifelong SuccessJanie Hamilton serves as the Education Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam, where she leads the development and delivery of a unique and comprehensive homeowner education program designed to prepare first-time homeowners for lasting success. With a distinguished background in health sciences and gerontology, Janie brings decades of experience in instructional program planning, public speaking, and community-focused education. Her work is grounded in a deep belief in empowering individuals to build better futures—for themselves, their families, and their communities.Throughout her career, Janie has demonstrated a steadfast passion for teaching and public service. She previously served as an adjunct instructor in allied health at BridgeValley Community & Technical College and as a computer literacy and job readiness instructor for Kanawha County Schools. In each role, she focused on equipping students with practical skills and the confidence to pursue meaningful opportunities.Janie earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from West Virginia State University, graduating summa cum laude. She also holds an Associate of Applied Science in Gerontology with highest honors. Her academic achievements reflect her dedication to excellence and lifelong learning—values that continue to shape her professional contributions. Beyond the classroom, she has remained actively involved in professional and volunteer organizations, including SHEC and Senior Corps, further underscoring her commitment to service.Now working beyond the traditional retirement age, Janie continues to devote her energy and expertise to initiatives that benefit the greater good. At Habitat for Humanity, her leadership ensures that future homeowners not only gain access to affordable housing but also receive the financial literacy, maintenance knowledge, and long-term planning skills necessary to thrive. By bridging education and opportunity, she helps transform homeownership into stable, sustainable homes and communities.Janie attributes her success to tenacity and an unwavering commitment to excellence. She consistently pushes forward, striving to ensure that everything she undertakes is completed to the highest possible standard. That determination has guided her throughout her career, enabling her to overcome challenges and continually raise expectations for herself and those she serves.The best career advice Janie has ever received is simple yet powerful: “Do what you love and you will never ‘work’ a day in your life.” She carries this philosophy with her, allowing passion to fuel her dedication and shape the way she approaches her professional journey.To young women entering her industry, Janie offers direct and empowering advice: work harder than you’ve ever worked before—and don’t stop. She encourages them to stay focused, remain resilient, and trust that persistence will open doors and distinguish them from the crowd. For Janie, success is built on consistency and the willingness to keep showing up, even when challenges arise.One of the biggest challenges in her field today, she notes, is engaging the younger generation and helping them truly understand the work being done and the impact of its objectives. However, Janie also sees this as a meaningful opportunity—to inspire and involve new voices in the mission, ensuring that the work not only continues but evolves with fresh energy, perspective, and innovation.Outside of work, Janie is passionate about living a natural lifestyle—growing her own herbs and flowers, eating clean, and traveling to explore new places, experiences that continually broaden her perspective and enrich her life.Guided by honesty, integrity, and reliability, Janie Hamilton has built a reputation as a respected educator and advocate for positive community change. Her attention to detail, steadfast character, and passion for making a meaningful difference continue to leave a lasting impact across Charleston and beyond.Learn More about Janie Hamilton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/janie-hamilton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.