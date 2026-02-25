Meet 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Alan Bandstra

From physics and engineering to medical research and agriculture, there is a vast array of STEM topics taught today in Iowa schools. At the helm, representing outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers across the state, is the 2026 cohort of Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients. These six dedicated teachers are making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google and distributed by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on Feb. 18. We checked in with each awardee and asked them to share what the honor means to them, their inspirations and what excites them about the future.

Today, we are highlighting Alan Bandstra, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Sioux Center Christian School in the Northwest Iowa STEM region. Bandstra is in his 37th year of teaching.

What went through your mind when you learned you were being named an Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient and what does the honor say about the impact you have achieved?

When our principal made the announcement in front of the students and a few of my family members who were also present, I couldn’t wrap my head around what was happening. I didn’t feel like my feet were touching the floor.

The joy of seeing children engage in learning and express pride about their work has always felt like its own reward. I haven’t looked for wider recognition. However, the Iowa STEM Teacher Award offers a hope that my small contribution to the field will inspire other educators and their students.

What first drew you to STEM, and was there a person, experience or challenge that influenced your path to becoming a math and science teacher?

When I began teaching, I enjoyed being known as the fun teacher, the one whose classes children enjoyed because of the hands-on activities they got to do. In recent years, our school’s alignment with the Teaching for Transformation framework has reshaped my vision. I now work more in concert with my colleagues, as we seek opportunities to integrate our subject areas and the STEM projects we undertake as a team have grown more outward focused, teaching children to feel empathy and show compassion for the world outside our school walls.

Can you talk about how some of your life experiences have helped shape how you approach learning in the classroom?

On our family farm, learning, work and play weren’t always viewed as separate endeavors; these activities often overlapped. My close relatives modeled ways of expressing creativity and having fun while completing tasks. They also taught me to notice and take delight in plant life, animal behavior and weather changes. Those experiences, combined with various summer jobs (egg processing, window assembly, cooking and building) provided a rich background that impacts my teaching.

Can you share a moment, project or interaction that captures why your work as a STEM teacher is impactful?

We recently studied the laws of motion with this driving question in mind: How can Newton’s laws help us show care in the ways we get around? Students helped make crash dummies out of a refrigerator box, then took turns colliding with the dummies on an e-scooter and recording data. Afterward, we reflected on e-scooter crashes from a pedestrian’s perspective. On parent-visit day, the children set up learning stations where guests tried our classroom activities and heard about the crash-dummy experiment. Following the event, a parent sent this message to our team: “This morning was such a blessing to me… I have a hard time putting into words what I experienced in my heart at parent visit day. [Our son] was excited to show us the things he worked hard on, and I could tell that he took pride in what he has done at school… There was a real sense of kindness and a team attitude in his class that was refreshing. Thank you for your continued efforts… Your work matters!”

How do STEM lessons in your classroom encourage students to think independently while also developing soft skills as a result?

Middle schoolers are often viewed as apathetic toward learning, but I believe this indifference occurs when we force children to remain passive in the learning process. Kids come to life when they’re invited to work on solving real problems and when they are allowed to express creativity in demonstrating what they know. Certainly, children need support in developing soft skills, like listening and working through disagreements. STEM projects create natural opportunities for coaching children in how to work harmoniously.

If you had to sum it up in a sentence or two, what keeps you coming back to this work?

I love building things with kids and seeing their creativity come to life. I enjoy designing STEM experiences that lead children to discover their gifts. As a recipient of grace, I’m blessed to play a role in helping kids see the ways their actions impact others and guide them to become more wholesome versions of themselves.

The Iowa Department of Education congratulates Alan Bandstra on his award and dedication to STEM education.