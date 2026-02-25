The Duravent Group™ Fuels the Future of Hearth, Chimney, and Venting at the 2026 HPBExpo

Explore the latest innovations from the Duravent Group’s portfolio of 14 industry-leading brands at booth #731

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™ will fuel the future of hearth, chimney, and venting solutions at the 2026 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo (HPBExpo), March 18–21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Attendees are invited to visit booth #731 to explore the latest innovations from the Duravent Group’s portfolio of 14 industry-leading brands, including Amerivent, Duravent™, Security Chimneys, and SelkirkA trusted partner to the hearth, HVAC, and air control industries, the Duravent Group will showcase proven solutions relied on today, alongside new innovations designed for the next generation of fireplace, stove, and venting applications. Backed by 125 years of manufacturing excellence, the Duravent Group’s solutions are engineered for safety, performance, and installation confidence—helping professionals build for the future.Venting Solutions Built for the FutureIndustry-leading venting and chimney systems: The Duravent Group will highlight a comprehensive range of venting and chimney solutions rooted in a legacy of innovation and reliability, including:• 10” and 12” B-Vent with a redesigned connection method• DuraTechLDC All-Fuel Double-Wall Chimney System (10”-24”), with expanded UL 103HT listings for 10”-16”• DirectVentPro 8x11, engineered for luxury gas fireplace applications• Ultimate StovePipeand UltimatePlus™Attendees can also explore the new Universal Extended Wall Support—a versatile solution that provides superior support and added stability for residential chimney applications.Expanded Solutions Through Strategic PartnershipsThrough a strategic partnership with Menzies Group, the Duravent Group will feature market-leading roofing, HVAC venting, and building component solutions, including eave, roof, and wall vent hoods, grilles, and adapters from PrimexVentsand premium roofing solutions from Menzies Metal Products.The Duravent Group will also highlight its strategic partnership with RUTLAND, which offers an extensive array of high-quality, domestically produced products designed to maintain, clean, and repair wood, pellet, and gas stoves, BBQs, chimneys, and fireplaces. RUTLAND will be at booth #948.Fueling Innovation Through Field InsightThe Duravent Group is also participating in HPBExpo’s educational programming with an interactive Innovation Forum led by industry veteran, Jordan Kenney, Regional Sales Manager at the Duravent Group.Session: Insight to Innovation: How Listening to the Field Fuels Smarter SolutionsDate & Time: Friday, March 20 from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.The session brings together sales, product management, engineering, and the hearth professional community to explore how field-driven challenges shape product development, beginning with a live case study of a real-world solution. The discussion then shifts to an interactive innovation session, where participants will provide live feedback, share ideas, and gain insight into the Duravent Group’s product development process—offering a behind-the-scenes look at how insight to innovation happens.Plan Your 2026 HPBExpo ExperienceExplore featured products, educational sessions, and booth activities happening at the 2026 HPBExpo and learn more about what the Duravent Group is highlighting this year by visiting HPBExpo.com About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

